Department Stores Slow Declines in Sales

Continue Reading Below

Macy's and Kohl's reported second-quarter financial results Thursday that showed a slower decline in same-store sales from the beginning of the year, which followed a disappointing holiday season.

Blackstone, Starwood Form Home-Rental Giant

Two of the country's largest rental-home owners, Blackstone's Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes have agreed to merge in a deal that would create a giant landlord with roughly 82,000 homes in 17 metro areas.

Barclays Hires Citi Executive to Be Card Unit CEO

Barclaycard International has hired longtime card industry executive Barry Rodrigues to run its operations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Glencore Profits Rise on Commodities Boom

Swiss mining and trading giant Glencore reported strong first-half results benefiting from rising commodity prices as it continues to recover from a downturn that sparked widespread worries about its financial health and caused an investor revolt.

Blue Apron Hit by Rising Costs; Shares Drop

Shares in Blue Apron Holdings fell nearly 16% early Thursday after the meal-kit company said new products and a new fulfillment center had cost more than expected.

DineEquity Names New CEO, Plans Store Closures

DineEquity named a new chief executive and plans to close up to 160 stores, as it wrestles with less business at its Applebee's and IHOP restaurants.

SoftBank Vision Fund Invests in Flipkart

The world's biggest technology fund, run by SoftBank, will invest about $2.5 billion in India's biggest e-commerce firm Flipkart to check an ascendant Amazon.com, a person familiar with the matter said.

SoftBank Filings Confirm It's Taking Extra Risk in Giant Tech Fund

Filings by SoftBank Group show it has taken on outsize risk in its new SoftBank Vision Fund, which has said it would have at least $93 billion to put into big technology bets.

Amazon and Whole Foods: What's Next?

After Amazon moved to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, the e-commerce giant needs to figure out how deeply it should integrate with the grocery chain.

Why Goldman Sachs Seized a Client's 217-Foot Yacht

The story behind Goldman's nautical trophy catalogs the inevitable outcome of Wall Street's latest gold rush: lending to wealthy clients, the loans backed by everything from Warhols to fine wine.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)