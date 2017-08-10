Blackstone, Starwood Form Home-Rental Giant

Two of the country's largest rental-home owners, Blackstone's Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes have agreed to merge in a deal that would create a giant landlord with roughly 82,000 homes in 17 metro areas.

Amazon and Whole Foods: What's Next?

After Amazon moved to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, the e-commerce giant needs to figure out how deeply it should integrate with the grocery chain.

Why Goldman Sachs Seized a Client's 217-Foot Yacht

The story behind Goldman's nautical trophy catalogs the inevitable outcome of Wall Street's latest gold rush: lending to wealthy clients, the loans backed by everything from Warhols to fine wine.

Can This Uber Killer Justify Its $50 Billion Valuation?

While Uber is trying to dig out from scandals and curtail losses, its former China rival, Didi Chuxing, is spending billions of dollars on other startups around the world. But is it worth $50 billion?

Lego Replaces CEO After Eight Months to Further Digital Ambitions

Lego has replaced its chief executive after just eight months in the job, appointing a younger leader with digital experience, as it positions itself for growth with the next generation of toys.

Glencore Profits Rise on Commodities Boom

Swiss mining and trading giant Glencore reported strong first-half results benefiting from rising commodity prices as it continues to recover from a downturn that sparked widespread worries about its financial health and caused an investor revolt.

SoftBank Filings Confirm It's Taking Extra Risk in the World's Largest Tech Fund

Filings by SoftBank Group show it has taken on outsize risk in its new SoftBank Vision Fund, which has said it would have at least $93 billion to put into big technology bets.

Chinese App Developers File Antitrust Complaint Against Apple

A group of 28 Chinese app developers filed a complaint against Apple, accusing the company of engaging in monopolistic behavior by removing apps from the App Store without detailed explanation and charging excessive fees for in-app purchases.

Wanda Sells Hotel, Theme-Park Management Business to Hong Kong Unit

Dalian Wanda Group is transforming its publicly listed Wanda Hotel Development unit in Hong Kong into a business that manages hotels and theme parks in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.

Facebook Hits Play on Watch, Its Video Tab

Facebook is redesigning its video tab, now dubbed Watch, to bring its original programming front-and-center and will includes section that showcase videos a user's friends are watching or those that spark a lot of debate on the platform.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)