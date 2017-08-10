Malaysia Jun Industrial Output +4.0% on Year; +3.0% Expected

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in June, supported by improvements in all sectors ranging from manufacturing to mining, official data showed Thursday.

The 4.0% rise in the industrial-production index, or IPI, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, was higher than the median 3.0% growth that had been forecast by a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists. It was, however, lower than May's 4.6% growth.

The statistics department did not provide data for the IPI's seasonally adjusted on-month performance.

The figures followed slower-than-expected exports growth in June of 10.0% from a year earlier, as gains in shipments of electrical goods and electronics were partly offset by a drop in exports of timber and refined petroleum products.

Output from the manufacturing sector grew 4.7% in June, slower than May's 7.3% growth, data showed.

Electricity output increased by 2.1% in June, weakening from an increase of 2.5% in May.

Output from the mining sector rose by 2.4% in June, from a fall of 2.3% in May, following an increase in crude oil and natural gas production.

