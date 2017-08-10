On Our Radar

Health Care Shares Fall on Bias Against Biotech - Health Care Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders fled risky corners of the market such as biotechnology. Shares of Perrigo rallied after the specialty drug maker's second-quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street targets. President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency Thursday, establishing a formal designation for the crisis that could affect funding and the speed of federal actions.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)