Health Care Shares Fall on Bias Against Biotech - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders fled risky corners of the market such as biotechnology. Shares of Perrigo rallied after the specialty drug maker's second-quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street targets. President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency Thursday, establishing a formal designation for the crisis that could affect funding and the speed of federal actions.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
August 10, 2017 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)