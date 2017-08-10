French June Industrial Production -1.1% on Month

PARIS – French industrial production fell further than expected in June as manufactured goods output declined, statistics showed Thursday.
Continue Reading Below
Industrial output in the eurozone's second-largest economy fell 1.1% on the month in June.
Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast industrial production would decline by 0.5%.
Within the overall figure, manufacturing output fell 0.9% on the month.
Write to Noemie Bisserbe at noemie.bisserbe@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
August 10, 2017 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)