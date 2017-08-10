On Our Radar

French June Industrial Production -1.1% on Month

By Noemie Bisserbe Features Dow Jones Newswires

PARIS –  French industrial production fell further than expected in June as manufactured goods output declined, statistics showed Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Industrial output in the eurozone's second-largest economy fell 1.1% on the month in June.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast industrial production would decline by 0.5%.

Within the overall figure, manufacturing output fell 0.9% on the month.

Write to Noemie Bisserbe at noemie.bisserbe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below

August 10, 2017 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)