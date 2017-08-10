Departments Stores Slow Declines in Sales

Here's the good news for department stores: business isn't getting worse.

Macy's Inc. and Kohl's Corp. reported second-quarter financial results Thursday that showed a slower decline in same-store sales from the beginning of the year, which followed a disappointing holiday season.

Macy's same-store sales -- a metric that tracks sales at established locations that haven't recently opened or closed -- fell 2.8%, better than the 5.2% retreat in the first quarter. Analysts on FactSet had predicted a 3.3% decline.

Kohl's same-store sales retreated 0.4% in its latest quarter, less than the 2.7% decline in the first quarter and the 1.5% expected by analysts.

Still, foot traffic has steadily slowed at brick-and-mortar stores as shoppers increasingly turn to Amazon.com Inc. and e-commerce to spend their dollars. Both Macy's and Kohl's have seen same-store sales shrink for several quarters in a row.

Shares of Macy's rose nearly 1% in premarket trading to $23.25, while Kohl's slipped 2.2% to $40.99. Shares of Dillard's Inc., which Thursday surprised analysts by swinging to a loss, tumbled 13.2% in premarket trade to $63.65.

The shift to online shopping has pinched Macy's and its peers, which have responded by closing weaker locations and investing in e-commerce. Both companies have also flirted with a greater focus on health and wellness.

But the moves haven't been enough to counter weaker demand. Macy's earlier this year said it would eliminate more than 10,000 jobs and plans to close a number of stores.

Department stores have also seen margins pressured by promotions, as they look to lure deal-seeking shoppers back. Dillard's managed to tap the brakes on the fall in its same-stores sales, posting a 1% retreat in its second quarter, better than the 4% seen in the first three months of the year. But the company swung to a loss as it cut prices to help clear bloated inventory.

Overall for the quarter ended in July, Macy's earned $116 million, or 38 cents a share, up from $11 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago. Stripping out certain items, adjusted income was 48 cents a share, down from 54 cents a year ago.

Revenue decreased 5.4% to $5.55 billion. The results were better than expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters who had projected adjusted earnings of 46 cents a share on $5.52 billion in sales.

Kohl's posted adjusted earnings on a per-share basis of $1.24 cents, up from $1.22 a year ago and better than the $1.19 projected by analysts. The company's revenue slipped 0.9%% to $4.14 billion, a tick stronger than the $4.13 billion estimated by Wall Street.

According to the latest Commerce Department data, sales at department stores fell 0.7% in June compared to May and were down 3.9% from the same month in 2016. Sales at non-store retailers -- mostly online-shopping outlets -- were up 0.4% from May and rose 9.2% on the year.

