Canada New House Prices Rise 0.2% in June

Canadian new house prices rose in June at a slower pace compared to the two previous months, led by gains in Vancouver and Ottawa.

Continue Reading Below

Canada's new housing price index increased 0.2% in June on a month-over-month basis, Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were for a 0.5% gain, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

June's advance marks a cooling in new-house price gains, after increases of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, in April and May.

On a 12-month basis, Canadian new house prices increased 3.9% in June.

The data covers prices for newly built single-detached and semi-detached residences, and row houses. They don't incorporate prices for new condominiums.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)