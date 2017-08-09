Tech Shares Flat Amid Mixed Earnings - Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies were little changed amid mixed earnings.

Shares of online travel agency Priceline tumbled after its third-quarter earnings lagged behind Wall Street targets.

TripAdvisor rose after it posted earnings ahead of expectations.

Walt Disney's decision to pull its content from Netflix in favor of developing its own streaming service weighed on shares of the Internet-viewing company. "While Netflix may be losing content from its most important supplier in Disney, its strategy to pivot to originals, build its own global content brand, and vertically integrate into self-production mitigate this loss," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

Smartphone screen maker Japan Display said it wouldn't rule out a partnership with a Chinese or Taiwanese company to survive, as the Apple supplier conceded that it had run into trouble partly through mismanagement. Japan Display plans to cut 3,700 jobs world-wide, or nearly 30% of its work force.

