North Korea Worries Send Global Markets Lower

Continue Reading Below

International markets, bolstered in recent weeks by a lofty earnings season, were hit by a heightened risk of conflict after President Trump warned Pyongyang against making any more threats to the U.S. Then North Korea said it is considering a plan to launch missiles at Guam

U.S. Productivity Rose at 0.9% Rate in Second Quarter

U.S. worker productivity picked up in the second quarter but has remained worryingly sluggish throughout the current economic expansion.

When Danger Looms Near Japan, Some Investors Buy Yen Anyway

Some expert investors were baffled that Japan's currency gained ground against the dollar and euro hours after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang it faced "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

'North Korea Risk Is an Investment Opportunity': Why South Korea's Markets Are Booming

South Korean investors refuse to be cowed by threats from Pyongyang, instead seeing stock-market dips as opportunities to expand their portfolios.

China's Consumer Inflation Slows Unexpectedly in July

China's consumer inflation slowed a notch in July, with softer non-food prices signaling that economic activity may be cooling as Beijing works to reduce debt levels.

Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Stocks Report

Oil prices edged higher as investors look to the weekly release of official data on U.S. crude inventory levels due later in the day.

China Cutback Hopes Give Aluminum a High Shine

Surges in Chinese steel-rebar futures to five-year highs and global aluminum prices to heights last reached in 2014 share a cause: the prospect of reduced production in China. But are markets getting ahead of reality?

WSJ's Daily Shot: Eerily Quiet Markets Disrupted by "Fire and Fury"

Short Sellers, Options Traders Gear for More Volatility in Retail Stocks

Short sellers and options traders are betting on more turbulence for the struggling American retail sector.

Bank of England to Overhaul How it Handles Conflicts of Interest

The Bank of England is set to implement in full a suite of recommendations to overhaul its approach to managing conflicts of interest, after the failure of a senior official to disclose a potential conflict led to her resignation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)