North Korea Worries Send Global Markets Lower

International markets bolstered by a lofty earnings season were interrupted by a heightened risk of conflict after President Trump warned Pyongyang against making any more threats to the U.S. Then North Korea said it is considering a plan to launch missiles at Guam.

China's Consumer Inflation Slows Unexpectedly in July

China's consumer inflation slowed a notch in July, with softer non-food prices signaling that economic activity may be cooling as Beijing works to reduce debt levels.

Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Stocks Report

Oil prices edged higher as investors look to the weekly release of official data on U.S. crude inventory levels due later in the day.

U.S. Growth Seen Steadying, Soothing Slowdown Fears

The U.S. is set for steady economic growth, according to leading indicators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which previously hinted at a slowdown.

Short Sellers, Options Traders Gear for More Volatility in Retail Stocks

Short sellers and options traders are betting on more turbulence for the struggling American retail sector.

Bank of England to Overhaul How it Handles Conflicts of Interest

The Bank of England is set to implement in full a suite of recommendations to overhaul its approach to managing conflicts of interest, after the failure of a senior official to disclose a potential conflict led to her resignation.

Tillerson Presses Asian Nations to Clamp Down on North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ramped up pressure on Southeast Asian countries to shut down North Korean front companies and squeeze Pyongyang's diplomatic presence in the region.

There Is a Gap Between Australian Business and Consumer Confidence

A gap has opened up between glum consumer confidence and soaring business sentiment in Australia, clouding the outlook for the economy and complicating matters for policy makers.

Aug. 9, 2007: The Day the Mortgage Crisis Went Global

Ten years ago this Wednesday, the first glimpses of the global financial crisis came into view. That day didn't expose just the disarray of the global financial industry. It also illuminated behavioral patterns that helped accentuate the crisis.

What Could Possibly Ruin Traders' Summer Vacations?

It is the dog days of summer for investors-trading has slowed as stocks have risen steadily around the world. Still, August is known for offering financial markets a range of surprises.

August 09, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)