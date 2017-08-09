21st Century Fox Earnings Buoyed by Cable TV Business

Higher advertising and distribution fees for its cable channels drove up 21st Century Fox Inc.'s results in the most recent quarter, helping it deliver a modest earnings beat.

SEC Delays Decision on Sale of Chicago Stock Exchange to Chinese Investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it would postpone approval of the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a group led by Chinese investors, despite a recommendation from its staff to certify the deal.

Mylan Defers Product Launches

Mylan NV said it wouldn't launch any major new drugs in the U.S. market this year, deferring the introduction of two highly anticipated generic drugs amid regulatory uncertainty.

New GE Chief Delays Part of Boston HQ

General Electric Co. has delayed the completion of its new Boston headquarters in an effort to spread out the costs of the $200 million project, as new CEO John Flannery looks to cut spending.

Amazon and Tencent Back Smartphone Maker Essential

The startup founded by Google Android's creator has raised $300 million in funding.

Apple Supplier Japan Display Open to Foreign Lifeline

The smartphone-screen maker won't rule out a partnership with a Chinese or Taiwanese company to survive-a departure from its original aim of being Japan's national champion in the display business.

Vantiv Seals $10 Billion Worldpay Deal

Ohio-based Vantiv agreed to acquire U.K. payments processor Worldpay Group for about $10.4 billion in cash and stock, one of the biggest deals in the fast consolidating sector.

Canadian Private-Equity Giant Catalyst Accused of Fraud by Whistleblowers

Authorities are looking into complaints from whistleblowers who say Catalyst Capital Group and its publicly traded lending arm artificially inflated the value of some of its assets and deceived borrowers about the terms of loans.

BofA's New Premium Rewards Card Comes With a Twist

Bank of America is preparing to join the premium rewards card fray, planning a new twist on hot products geared toward the affluent like J.P. Morgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve card.

Priceline, TripAdvisor Cut Revenue, Hotel Bookings Forecasts

Shares of Priceline Group Inc. fell after the online travel company cut forecasts for growth in hotel bookings. TripAdvisor Inc. shares initially swooned after it also said revenue growth would slow, but rebounded by the end of the trading day.

