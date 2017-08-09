Mylan Defers Product Launches

Mylan NV said it wouldn't launch any major new drugs in the U.S. market this year, deferring the introduction of two highly anticipated generic drugs amid regulatory uncertainty.

New GE Chief Delays Part of Boston HQ

General Electric Co. has delayed the completion of its new Boston headquarters in an effort to spread out the costs of the $200 million project, as new CEO John Flannery looks to cut spending.

Amazon and Tencent Back Smartphone Maker Essential

The startup founded by Google Android's creator has raised $300 million in funding.

Apple Supplier Japan Display Open to Foreign Lifeline

The smartphone-screen maker won't rule out a partnership with a Chinese or Taiwanese company to survive-a departure from its original aim of being Japan's national champion in the display business.

Vantiv Seals $10 Billion Worldpay Deal

Ohio-based Vantiv agreed to acquire U.K. payments processor Worldpay Group for about $10.4 billion in cash and stock, one of the biggest deals in the fast consolidating sector.

BofA's New Premium Rewards Card Comes With a Twist

Bank of America is preparing to join the premium rewards card fray, planning a new twist on hot products geared toward the affluent like J.P. Morgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve card.

The New Copycats: How Facebook Squashes Competition From Startups

Tiny Houseparty has a promising video-chat app. The social-media giant has noticed and started developing one of its own. The power of Silicon Valley's well-financed giants is starting to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators.

Memo Sparks Firestorm at Google

Google found itself under fire Tuesday, with critics saying the company squelched free speech by firing a male employee who wrote a divisive memo denouncing its diversity push, while others said his views showed that the company's diversity policies were needed.

Macy's Earnings: What to Watch

Macy's Inc., a bellwether for department store chains, is scheduled to report second-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday.

Chipotle Is a Recipe for Trouble

To justify its high stock price, Chipotle needs to keep growing like crazy while simultaneously regaining customers' trust. That will be difficult to pull off

