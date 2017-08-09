Vantiv Seals $10 Billion Worldpay Deal

Ohio-based Vantiv agreed to acquire U.K. payments processor Worldpay Group for about $10.4 billion in cash and stock, one of the biggest deals in the fast consolidating sector.

Memo Sparks Firestorm at Google

Google found itself under fire Tuesday, with critics saying the company squelched free speech by firing a male employee who wrote a divisive memo denouncing its diversity push, while others said his views showed that the company's diversity policies were needed.

Amazon and Tencent Back Smartphone Maker Essential

The startup founded by Google Android's creator has raised $300 million in funding.

Mylan Defers Product Launches

Mylan NV said it wouldn't launch any major new drugs in the U.S. market this year, deferring the introduction of two highly anticipated generic drugs amid regulatory uncertainty.

Apple Supplier Japan Display Open to Foreign Lifeline

The smartphone-screen maker won't rule out a partnership with a Chinese or Taiwanese company to survive-a departure from its original aim of being Japan's national champion in the display business.

Disney Unveils New Streaming Services

Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it will launch a pair of video-streaming services in the next two years, ending a distribution deal with Netflix as it responds to the cord-cutting trend pressuring the cable industry.

BofA's New Premium Rewards Card Comes With a Twist

Bank of America is preparing to join the premium rewards card fray, planning a new twist on hot products geared toward the affluent like J.P. Morgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve card.

Macy's Earnings: What to Watch

Macy's Inc., a bellwether for department store chains, is scheduled to report second-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday.

Ad Production Sector Rife With Transparency Issues, Study Says

The Association of National Advertisers said a new study has found a variety of nontransparent practices in the advertising production business.

Uber Plans to Wind Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, a major retreat just two years after starting the business.

