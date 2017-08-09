Vantiv Seals $10 Billion Worldpay Deal

Ohio-based Vantiv agreed to acquire U.K. payments processor Worldpay Group for about $10.4 billion in cash and stock, one of the biggest deals in the fast consolidating sector.

Disney Discloses $177 Million Litigation Charge After 'Pink Slime' Food-Libel Settlement

Walt Disney Co. disclosed a $177 million litigation settlement in its latest quarterly report.

Disney Unveils New Streaming Services

Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it will launch a pair of video-streaming services in the next two years, ending a distribution deal with Netflix as it responds to the cord-cutting trend pressuring the cable industry.

Memo Sparks Firestorm at Google

Google found itself under fire Tuesday, with critics saying the company squelched free speech by firing a male employee who wrote a divisive memo denouncing its diversity push, while others said his views showed that the company's diversity policies were needed.

Uber Plans to Wind Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, a major retreat just two years after starting the business.

Blackstone Buys Billions in Spanish Real-Estate Assets

Blackstone Group said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in rescued Spanish lender Banco Popular Español's real-estate portfolio, a vote of confidence by the U.S. asset manager in Spain's robustly recovering economy.

Tesla Tests Stock Pitch on Bond Investors

Tesla has raised billions of dollars in equity by selling stock investors a story of unlimited growth. Now they're hoping the same playbook will work with bond investors.

BofA's New Premium Rewards Card Comes With a Twist

Bank of America is preparing to join the premium rewards card fray, planning a new twist on hot products geared toward the affluent like J.P. Morgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve card.

Where Cable's John Malone May Be Sniffing for Deals

For all the speculation of a tie-up with Vodafone, cable tycoon John Malone's next European deal could just as easily be in TV.

Disney Thinks It Is Better Off Alone

Disney's decision to pull its content from Netflix isn't going to drive the media company's share price over the next few years. It also may not matter much for Netflix shares.

