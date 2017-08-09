Memo Sparks Firestorm at Google

Google found itself under fire Tuesday, with critics saying the company squelched free speech by firing a male employee who wrote a divisive memo denouncing its diversity push, while others said his views showed that the company's diversity policies were needed.

Vantiv Seals $10 Billion Worldpay Deal

Vantiv agreed to acquire U.K. payments processor Worldpay Group for about $10.4 billion in cash and stock, one of the biggest deals in the fast consolidating sector.

Blackstone Buys Billions in Spanish Real-Estate Assets

Blackstone Group said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in rescued Spanish lender Banco Popular Español's real-estate portfolio, a vote of confidence by the U.S. asset manager in Spain's robustly recovering economy.

Where Cable's John Malone May Be Sniffing for Deals

For all the speculation of a tie-up with Vodafone, cable tycoon John Malone's next European deal could just as easily be in TV.

Disney Thinks It Is Better Off Alone

Disney's decision to pull its content from Netflix isn't going to drive the media company's share price over the next few years. It also may not matter much for Netflix shares.

Disney Unveils New Streaming Services

Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it will launch a pair of video-streaming services in the next two years, ending a distribution deal with Netflix as it responds to the cord-cutting trend pressuring the cable industry.

Uber Plans to Wind Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, a major retreat just two years after starting the business.

New Hampshire Sues Oxycotin Maker

New Hampshire filed a civil lawsuit against Oxycotin-maker Purdue Pharma over the marketing of its opioid painkillers, becoming the latest state to sue the painkiller industry for allegedly misrepresenting the addictive risks of the medications.

Bankruptcy Judge Deals Final Blow to SunEdison Shareholders

A New York bankruptcy judge, who recently gave final approval to SunEdison Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan, delivered what is likely a final blow to the company's shareholders by saying they will get nothing.

Bill Ford Thinks His Company Lacks Vision-and That He Can Fix It

Ford Motor executive chairman Bill Ford this spring led a management shake-up to shift the company faster into electric vehicles, self-driving cars and ride-sharing services. "The role we're in now requires us to stick our necks out," he says in an interview.

