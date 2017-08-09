Health Care Ticks Up as Investors Play Defense -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked up as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to geopolitical shifts. Mylan cut its earnings forecast for the next year and a half as it faces increased competition from generic drugs and delays in the launch of key drugs amid regulatory questions. The company said it couldn't count on launching this year planned generic versions of Teva Pharmaceutical's multiple-sclerosis drug Copaxone and GlaxoSmithKline's asthma drug Advair, after the Food and Drug Administration asked for more information.
August 09, 2017 16:53 ET (20:53 GMT)