China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 9 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,068,670 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 13,335 13,335 13,335 13,335 12,465 870 2 52
Sep-17 12,845 13,200 12,755 13,040 12,855 185 97,498 132,622
Oct-17 13,010 13,370 13,010 13,220 13,000 220 148 644
Nov-17 13,025 13,470 12,980 13,285 13,055 230 23,944 29,740
Jan-18 16,090 16,750 15,990 16,450 16,055 395 916,844 355,952
Mar-18 16,060 16,840 16,060 16,555 16,230 325 36 112
Apr-18 16,570 16,805 16,570 16,685 16,160 525 12 60
May-18 16,285 17,000 16,230 16,740 16,275 465 30,162 40,236
Jun-18 16,335 16,970 16,335 16,740 16,315 425 16 58
Jul-18 16,510 16,990 16,510 16,805 16,300 505 8 28
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 09, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)