WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 08

TILLERSON PRESSES ASIAN NATIONS TO CLAMP DOWN ON NORTH KOREA

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ramped up pressure on Southeast Asian countries to shut down North Korean front companies and squeeze Pyongyang's diplomatic presence in the region.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT ZUMA SURVIVES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

President Jacob Zuma survived a motion of no-confidence, with 177 lawmakers voting in favor of ousting the president, while 198 voted against him.

OUSTED PRIME MINISTER SHARIF WARNS OF RISK TO DEMOCRACY IN PAKISTAN

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif warned that the country was heading towards "tragedy" if elected leaders keep being removed, as he prepared for a show of strength with a traveling rally from the capital to his hometown.

KENYANS HOLD PEACEFUL VOTE BUT TENSIONS LINGER AS COUNT BEGINS

Kenyans headed to the polls to elect a new president after a hotly contested race between the country's top political dynasties has raised fears of violence in one of Africa's most dynamic democracies.

AMID TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN, MORE MEXICANS GET VISAS TO WORK IN U.S.

Demand in America for Mexican farmhands, landscapers, hotel housekeepers and other temporary workers is surging as the Trump administration moves to curb immigration and renegotiate its trade relationship with Mexico.

CHINA'S DREAM IS APPLE'S NIGHTMARE

U.S. tech companies desperate for greater access to China's massive market risk political fallout and a consumer backlash by handing over technology and submitting to censorship in the hope of gaining Beijing's favor.

U.S. GROWTH SEEN STEADYING, SOOTHING SLOWDOWN FEARS

The U.S. is set for steady economic growth, according to leading indicators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which previously hinted at a slowdown.

BELGIAN POLICE FIND NO EXPLOSIVES AFTER CAR CHASE, BOMB SCARE

Authorities found no signs of explosives after a 36-year-old Rwandan man touched off a bomb scare in the Belgian capital on Tuesday following a car chase in which police opened fire.

