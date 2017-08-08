Toronto Stocks End Mixed With Tech, Energy Falling

Canadian stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with information technology and energy companies leading the declines.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 1.62 points, or 0.01%, at 15256.35 with declines outpacing advances 844 to 739. Trading volume was 299.8 million shares.

The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 Index edged up 0.02% to 900.80.

Tech stocks had another bad day, dropping 0.99%, while the Toronto Stock Exchange's energy group fell 0.62%.

Among the biggest decliners were Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP, CP.T), down 1.5%; and Agrium Inc. (AGU, AGU.T), down 1.8%.

Among the big gainers was Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC.T, GCGMF), which Tuesday said it had won a bid with partner Brookfield Business Partners LP to run some gaming facilities in the Greater Toronto area. The GTA Bundle is the largest award by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. Shares rose 18%.

Meanwhile, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.'s (VRX, VRX.T) stock rose 3% as the pharmaceutical company reported better-than-expected sales in the second quarter and said it is on track to exceed its debt reduction targets. Chief Executive Joseph Papa told The Wall Street Journal Valeant will have some time to get things right, as the company won't have to make any debt payments between now and 2020.

August 08, 2017 17:42 ET (21:42 GMT)