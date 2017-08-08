Telecoms Down as Traders Await Merger Developments -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies declined as traders awaited further merger developments.

Time said it will cut more than $400 million of costs, as the magazine publisher adjusts to a world of scant print-publication sales and intense competition for online advertising.

Rumors that Liberty Global could end up buying Vodafone or the U.K. company's domestic television business may not be borne out, despite a recent deal between the two in The Netherlands, according to Wall Street Journal analysis.

CBS said it is expanding its online streaming service "All Access" abroad and launching a new digital sports network later this year in the U.S., as younger viewers continue to migrate to internet streaming from cable-tv viewing.

August 08, 2017 17:38 ET (21:38 GMT)