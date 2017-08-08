Shell Tries to Restart Parts of Europe Crude-Oil Refinery After Fire

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA) is attempting to restart parts of the largest crude-oil refinery in Europe, the firm said Tuesday.

A Shell spokesman said operations at the Pernis refinery in the Netherlands, which was shut down after a fire caused a power outage July 30, will be partially revived.

"We are currently restarting a number of units as part of the phased restart of the full complex," said a spokesman, who warned the reboot of the refinery could cause flaring or visible flames as well as noise disturbances.

Shell didn't disclose the cause of the fire that forced the shutdown of the facility. No one was injured in the blaze.

Pernis has the capacity to produce 404,000 barrels a day of a variety of fuels. Analysts said the loss of refinery capacity is pushing up the already-rising prices of diesel, gasoline and other fuel products around the world.

August 08, 2017 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT)