U.S. Growth Seen Steadying, Soothing Slowdown Fears

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. is set for steady economic growth, according to leading indicators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which previously hinted at a slowdown.

U.S. Stocks Open Lower

U.S. stocks lost some momentum following a mixed set of corporate results and disappointing trade data from Germany and China.

What Could Possibly Ruin Traders' Summer Vacations?

It is the dog days of summer for investors-trading has slowed as stocks have risen steadily around the world. Still, August is known for offering financial markets a range of surprises.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China's Economy Gets Smaller Boost From Trade

China's unexpectedly robust economy is still getting a boost from trade, with exports and imports growing last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

German Economy Seen Growing Despite Weak Export, Factory Data

Europe's largest economy is likely to continue to grow at a robust pace, despite some recent weak data points, economists say.

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Rises in July

Small-business owners' confidence about their economic situation rose in July, as stronger customer demand overpowered "dysfunction" in Washington and employers worked to hire more.

Crude Rises on Talk of Saudi Oil-Export Cut

Oil prices were up slightly Tuesday on the back of reports that Saudi Arabia is planning to cut exports to Asia next month.

It Was a Great Year for Public Pension Funds, But Many Are Still in Crisis

A run-up in U.S. stocks following the presidential election produced double-digit returns for many public pensions. But even a banner year doesn't come close to solving their problems.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Who Will Win the Stock Valuation Debate?

Iron and Copper Rallies Are Getting Overheated

One takeaway from China's latest trade data: Excitement in metals markets over capacity cuts and global growth is running ahead of the fundamentals.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)