U.S. Growth Seen Steadying, Soothing Slowdown Fears

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. is set for steady economic growth, according to leading indicators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which previously hinted at a slowdown.

China's Economy Gets Smaller Boost From Trade

China's unexpectedly robust economy is still getting a boost from trade, with exports and imports growing last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

German Economy Seen Growing Despite Weak Export, Factory Data

Europe's largest economy is likely to continue to grow at a robust pace, despite some recent weak data points, economists say.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Figures Dull Enthusiasm for Stocks

Global stocks lost some momentum following a mixed set of corporate results and disappointing trade data from Germany and China.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Who Will Win the Stock Valuation Debate?

What Could Possibly Ruin Traders' Summer Vacations?

It is the dog days of summer for investors-trading has slowed as stocks have risen steadily around the world. Still, August is known for offering financial markets a range of surprises.

Crude Rises on Talk of Saudi Oil-Export Cut

Oil prices were up slightly Tuesday on the back of reports that Saudi Arabia is planning to cut exports to Asia next month.

Iron and Copper Rallies Are Getting Overheated

One takeaway from China's latest trade data: Excitement in metals markets over capacity cuts and global growth is running ahead of the fundamentals.

Indonesia Posts Flat Quarterly Growth

Indonesia's economic growth was stagnant in the second quarter as the government struggled to boost the economy amid a short-lived rebound in commodity prices and weak household consumption.

Tools for Cleaning Up Europe's Bad Debt: 18-Wheeler and a 'Strong Stomach'

Efforts have accelerated to combat the bad-loan problem afflicting much of southern Europe, but these efforts are so messy that bank executives and analysts don't expect a resolution of the problem for years to come.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)