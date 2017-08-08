U.S. Growth Seen Steadying, Soothing Slowdown Fears

The U.S. is set for steady economic growth, according to leading indicators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which previously hinted at a slowdown.

China's Economy Gets Smaller Boost From Trade

China's unexpectedly robust economy is still getting a boost from trade, with exports and imports growing last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

German Economy Seen Growing Despite Weak Export, Factory Data

Europe's largest economy is likely to continue to grow at a robust pace, despite some recent weak data points, economists say.

Trade Figures Dull Enthusiasm for Stocks

Global stocks were slightly weaker as disappointing trade data from Germany and China raised doubts about the strength of the world economy.

Crude Rises on Talk of Saudi Oil-Export Cut

Oil prices were up slightly Tuesday on the back of reports that Saudi Arabia is planning to cut exports to Asia next month.

The Dollar Swoon Lifting U.S. Stocks Is Seen Continuing

A growing investor consensus that the weak dollar will keep weakening is rippling around the world, fueling rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to commodities.

Iron and Copper Rallies Are Getting Overheated

One takeaway from China's latest trade data: Excitement in metals markets over capacity cuts and global growth is running ahead of the fundamentals.

Indonesia Posts Flat Quarterly Growth

Indonesia's economic growth was stagnant in the second quarter as the government struggled to boost the economy amid a short-lived rebound in commodity prices and weak household consumption.

Tools for Cleaning Up Europe's Bad Debt: 18-Wheeler and a 'Strong Stomach'

Efforts have accelerated to combat the bad-loan problem afflicting much of southern Europe, but these efforts are so messy that bank executives and analysts don't expect a resolution of the problem for years to come.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in July

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in July, a potential sign of strengthening job growth. The Conference Board's employment trends index rose to 133.77 from its revised June reading of 132.42.

August 08, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)