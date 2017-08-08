China's Economy Gets Smaller Boost From Trade

China's unexpectedly robust economy is still getting a boost from trade, with exports and imports growing last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

Global Stocks Mostly Edge Lower on Disappointing Trade Data

Global stocks were mostly lower after disappointing trade data from Germany and China raised doubts about the strength of the world economy.

U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks advanced Monday, helped by earnings and other corporate news. The Nasdaq Composite led the gains, outpacing the Dow industrials and the S&P 500.

German Economy Seen Growing Despite Weak Export, Factory Data

Europe's largest economy is likely to continue to grow at a robust pace, despite some recent weak data points, economists say.

The Dollar Swoon Lifting U.S. Stocks Is Seen Continuing

A growing investor consensus that the weak dollar will keep weakening is rippling around the world, fueling rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to commodities.

Iron and Copper Rallies Are Getting Overheated

One takeaway from China's latest trade data: Excitement in metals markets over capacity cuts and global growth is running ahead of the fundamentals.

Indonesia Posts Flat Quarterly Growth

Indonesia's economic growth was stagnant in the second quarter as the government struggled to boost the economy amid a short-lived rebound in commodity prices and weak household consumption.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in July

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in July, a potential sign of strengthening job growth. The Conference Board's employment trends index rose to 133.77 from its revised June reading of 132.42.

Currency Bets Getting Crowded, Raising Prospect of Violent Reversal

Investors have amassed the biggest bets on the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen and euro in years, raising the specter of volatile moves across currency markets if they move suddenly to exit those positions.

Fed's Bullard Sees No Need to Raise Interest Rates Now

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that "the current level of the policy rate is likely to remain appropriate over the near term."

August 08, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)