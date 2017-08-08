China's Economy Gets Smaller Boost From Trade

China's unexpectedly robust economy is still getting a boost from trade, with exports and imports growing last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

Japan, Australia Stocks Lower as U.S. Dollar Weakens

Many Asian stock markets were quiet Tuesday, digesting the latest in a series of multiyear highs, though equities in Japan and Australia slid as the U.S. dollar fell.

Indonesia Posts Flat Quarterly Growth

Indonesia's economic growth was stagnant in the second quarter as the government struggled to boost the economy amid a short-lived rebound in commodity prices and weak household consumption.

U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks advanced Monday, helped by earnings and other corporate news. The Nasdaq Composite led the gains, outpacing the Dow industrials and the S&P 500.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in July

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in July, a potential sign of strengthening job growth. The Conference Board's employment trends index rose to 133.77 from its revised June reading of 132.42.

The Dollar Swoon Lifting U.S. Stocks Is Seen Continuing

A growing investor consensus that the weak dollar will keep weakening is rippling around the world, fueling rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to commodities.

Currency Bets Getting Crowded, Raising Prospect of Violent Reversal

Investors have amassed the biggest bets on the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen and euro in years, raising the specter of volatile moves across currency markets if they move suddenly to exit those positions.

Fed's Bullard Sees No Need to Raise Interest Rates Now

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that "the current level of the policy rate is likely to remain appropriate over the near term."

People's Bank of China Has Fintech on Its Mind

China's central bank is increasing its monitoring of the loosely regulated financial-technology sector-a major source of risk, given the enormous sums involved.

German Industry Misses a Beat but Economy Looks Strong

Europe's largest economy remains on course for robust growth this year despite a decline in factory output in June, economists said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)