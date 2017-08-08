Crude Falls As Oversupply Worries Weigh

Oil prices gave back gains Tuesday despite reports that Saudi Arabia is planning to cut exports to Asia next month.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an average decrease of 2.7 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders. Gasoline supplies are expected to show a decrease of 1.6 million barrels.

South Carolina Sues U.S. Over Plutonium at Nuclear Site

South Carolina's attorney general is suing the federal government for $100 million, saying it hasn't removed plutonium from the state as promised, a new tack in a battle over a Cold War-era nuclear-weapons site.

Shell Tries to Restart Parts of Netherlands Crude-Oil Refinery

Royal Dutch Shell said it is attempting to restart parts of the largest crude-oil refinery in Europe, which was shut down after a fire caused a power outage July 30.

A Gusher of Cash at Suncor

Canada's Suncor Energy is among the world's higher-cost producers of oil. By all rights it should have scaled back its ambitions during the last few difficult years. Instead, it did the opposite, buying out partners on the cheap and plowing ahead with projects that could pay off for decades.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to Split Offshore Oil Concession

The United Arab Emirates' state energy company said it would split one of its most important offshore oil concessions and is in advanced talks with more than a dozen potential partners to improve its returns.

Libya's Largest Oil Field Temporary Shut-In After Armed Protest

Libya's largest oil field was shut late Sunday before pumping restarted Monday following an armed protest, a Libyan official said, underscoring the persistent instability of the country's oil production.

South Carolina Seeks Ways to Salvage Nuclear Project

An energy company's decision to abandon work on a nuclear project in South Carolina has left the state reeling and the governor seeking a way to save at least one of the two reactors.

Troubled Sheridan Production Energy Fund in Rescue Talks

Houston oil and gas investment firm Sheridan Production Partners is in talks to shore up a troubled $1.8 billion fund that is struggling under about $1 billion in debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Energy Suppliers Find Fresh Lift From Offshore Wind

For energy-services companies, finding new revenue streams is crucial as oil and gas from onshore shale formations flood the market-and many suppliers are seeking to diversify into offshore wind.

