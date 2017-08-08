On Our Radar

Munich Re 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Munich Re (MUV2.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 9.

Continue Reading Below

===

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Gross Premiums Written 12,111 +2% 6 11,928

Investment Result 2,015 -27% 7 2,750

Continue Reading Below

Operating Result 1,044 -29% 8 1,463

Net Income Attributable 696 -29% 9 974

Earnings Per Share 4.52 -25% 8 6.05

Combined Ratio Reinsurance 94.4 -- 5 99.8

Dividend Per Share 8.81 +2% 13 8.60

Target Price 180.89 20

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/voi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)