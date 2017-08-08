Munich Re 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Munich Re (MUV2.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 9.
Continue Reading Below
===
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Gross Premiums Written 12,111 +2% 6 11,928
Investment Result 2,015 -27% 7 2,750
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Operating Result 1,044 -29% 8 1,463
Net Income Attributable 696 -29% 9 974
Earnings Per Share 4.52 -25% 8 6.05
Combined Ratio Reinsurance 94.4 -- 5 99.8
Dividend Per Share 8.81 +2% 13 8.60
Target Price 180.89 20
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 08, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)