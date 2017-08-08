Materials Lower as Traders Fear Bear Market in Dollar -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers fell amid signs a selloff in the dollar was gathering pace.

"A weak dollar is good for global equities until the point at which the Fed is compelled to react to its inflationary impact; this would, we believe, require a further 10% depreciation," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. Currently, odds of another Fed rate hike this year are just about 50-50 on futures markets.

U.S. coal exports are rising rapidly under the Trump administration, and were up 60% in the first five months of the year, compared with the same period of 2016, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Jacob Zuma, president of South Africa, one of the world's most productive nations of raw materials, narrowly survived a no-confidence vote.

Industrial-metals prices rose, with aluminum hitting a three-year high.

