Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, organic growth in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 10.

===

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Sales 5,232 +12% 9 4,654

Organic Growth 3.4 -- 4 3.2

EBIT Adjusted 913 +11% 6 819

Net Income Attributable 585 +4% 1 561

Net Income Attributable Adjusted 679 +12% 2 607

Earnings Per Share Adjusted 1.48 +6% 6 1.40

Dividend Per Share - Prefered 1.77 +9% 17 1.62

Target Price 128.73 23

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

