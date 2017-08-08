Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, organic growth in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 10.
Continue Reading Below
===
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Sales 5,232 +12% 9 4,654
Organic Growth 3.4 -- 4 3.2
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
EBIT Adjusted 913 +11% 6 819
Net Income Attributable 585 +4% 1 561
Net Income Attributable Adjusted 679 +12% 2 607
Earnings Per Share Adjusted 1.48 +6% 6 1.40
Dividend Per Share - Prefered 1.77 +9% 17 1.62
Target Price 128.73 23
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 08, 2017 00:56 ET (04:56 GMT)