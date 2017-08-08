French June Current Account Deficit Up Slightly to EUR2.1 billion

The French current-account deficit widened slightly in June with a decline in exports, the French government said Tuesday.

France's current-account deficit was 2.1 billion euros ($2.48 billion) in June, compared with EUR1.9 billion in May. The trade deficit rose slightly to EUR4.7 billion, driven by a decline in ship and aeronautical exports.

Meanwhile, France's government budget deficit rose slightly to EUR62.3 billion from EUR61. 8 billion in May.

August 08, 2017 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)