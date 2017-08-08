Eon SE 1st Half 2017 -- Forecast

The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Eon SE (EOAN.XE) half-year results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 9.

. Forecast Change Reported

Half year 1H/17 in % Number 1H/16

EBITDA* 2,486 -14% 3 2,901

EBIT* 1,556 -22% 3 2,001

Net Income Underlying 736 +22% 3 604

Dividend Per Share 0.32 +52% 17 0.21

Target Price 9.14 19

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

*The figures are adjusted to exclude material non-operating income and expenses.

