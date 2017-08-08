Eon SE 1st Half 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Eon SE (EOAN.XE) half-year results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 9.
. Forecast Change Reported
Half year 1H/17 in % Number 1H/16
EBITDA* 2,486 -14% 3 2,901
EBIT* 1,556 -22% 3 2,001
Net Income Underlying 736 +22% 3 604
Dividend Per Share 0.32 +52% 17 0.21
Target Price 9.14 19
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
*The figures are adjusted to exclude material non-operating income and expenses.
August 08, 2017 00:58 ET (04:58 GMT)