Shares of energy producers were unchanged as traders awaited reports from an OPEC meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Oil prices lingered below $50 a barrel even after reports that Saudi Arabia -- the world's largest producer of crude oil -- would cut sales of oil supplies to Asia by up to 10% in September.

August 08, 2017 17:47 ET (21:47 GMT)