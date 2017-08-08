CPI Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Productivity (Preliminary) 2Q +0.6% (22) +0.0%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +1.0% (22) +2.2%*
1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +0.6% (10) +0.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 5 240K (18) 240K
0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (21) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (19) +0.1%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$70B (3) -$113B**
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index Jul +0.2% (25) +0.0%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (25) +0.1%
*1Q Revised Reading
**July 2016 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
August 08, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)