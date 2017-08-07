North Korea: Won't Negotiate on Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

Continue Reading Below

North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if provoked militarily and said it would "under no circumstances" negotiate on its nuclear and missile weapons programs.

U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks advanced Monday, helped by earnings and other corporate news. The Nasdaq Composite led the gains, outpacing the Dow industrials and the S&P 500.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in July

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in July, a potential sign of strengthening job growth. The Conference Board's employment trends index rose to 133.77 from its revised June reading of 132.42.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dollar Swoon Lifting U.S. Stocks Is Seen Continuing

A growing investor consensus that the weak dollar will keep weakening is rippling around the world, fueling rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to commodities.

Fed's Bullard Sees No Need to Raise Interest Rates Now

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that "the current level of the policy rate is likely to remain appropriate over the near term."

People's Bank of China Has Fintech on Its Mind

China's central bank is increasing its monitoring of the loosely regulated financial-technology sector-a major source of risk, given the enormous sums involved.

German Industry Misses a Beat but Economy Looks Strong

Europe's largest economy remains on course for robust growth this year despite a decline in factory output in June, economists said.

Libor's Demise Creates a Mortgage Mystery

Many adjustable-rate mortgages are tied to Libor, which is being phased out over five years. What will replace it remains unclear.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increased by $12.4 Billion in June

U.S. consumer borrowing decelerated in June, according to new data from the Federal Reserve.

Oil Edges Down on Oversupply Concerns

Oil prices edged lower on Monday, as investors debated whether positive signs for supply and demand will be enough to keep a monthlong rally going.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)