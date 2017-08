Global Economy Week Ahead: China Trade and Inflation, U.S. Productivity

The week ahead features an influx of data from China, including foreign-exchange, inflation and trade numbers. In the U.S., the Labor Department will release second-quarter productivity figures and the July consumer-price index report.

Global Markets Start the Week Higher

Stocks started the week higher in Asia, building on last week's gains in the Americas and Europe after an upbeat U.S. employment report helped sentiment behind demand for goods from Asia.

Brexit Uncertainty Shadows Bank of England's Every Move

The failure of wages to rise despite dropping unemployment makes it hard for central banks to know when interest-rate increases might be needed to offset inflation. In the U.K., Brexit makes it an even harder call.

Republican Effort to Overturn Arbitration Rule at Risk

As the Senate approaches a vote to overturn a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule, some Republicans have expressed reservations.

Penalties Against Wall Street Are Down Sharply in 2017

Regulators levied far fewer fines over financial misconduct in the first half of 2017 compared with a year earlier. Reasons include a business-friendly shift under President Trump and the winding down of cases from the financial crisis.

The Infrastructure Rally Crumbles

Construction shares soared after the election on expectations of infrastructure stimulus, but many have drifted lower since then as confidence in the projects seems to be waning.

Hot-Stock Rally Tests the Patience of a Choosy Lot: Value Investors

Value investing is mired in one of its worst stretches on record, prompting concerns that the investment style favored by generations of fund managers is losing its effectiveness.

Hedge Fund Sees Opportunity in Commodities

London-based Arion Investment Management in planning to launch its first commodities hedge fund to trade base and precious metals in October.

Strong Employment Data Add to Rosy View of Economy

The U.S. economy is hitting a sweet spot seldom seen in past expansions, posting in July a record 82nd straight month of job creation and an unemployment rate at a 16-year low, despite slow growth in output.

Oil Rises Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil futures pushed higher as investors looked ahead to a planned meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries next week.

