Oil Edges Down on Oversupply Concerns

Oil futures edged down on Monday, on concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps and ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

The Problem With Electric Cars? Not Enough Chargers

Most owners of electric vehicles charge them overnight at home, but a few companies are looking ahead to an era of rapid adoption-and building a charging-station infrastructure.

Energy Suppliers Find Fresh Lift From Offshore Wind

For energy-services companies, finding new revenue streams is crucial as oil and gas from onshore shale formations flood the market-and many suppliers are seeking to diversify into offshore wind.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by One

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 765, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

EU Sanctions Russians Connected to Transfer of Gas Turbines to Crimea

The European Union slapped sanctions on Russian officials and firms connected to the illegal transfer of gas turbines purchased to the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Bill Perkins Is the 'Last Cowboy' Betting on Volatile Gas Markets

Bill Perkins, natural gas trader and founder of Skylar Capital Management LP, embraces volatility, preferring to make money with a few monster trades while computers grind out small gains.

Adams Resources Wins Court Approval to Sell Assets

Adams Resources Exploration Corp. won court approval this week to sell its assets. Sequitur Permian bought the bulk of the oil and gas assets for about $2.6 million, while Bendel Ventures acquired another set of assets for $1.7 million.

August 07, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)