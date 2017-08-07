Tesla to Sell $1.5 Billion in Debt Amid Launch of Model 3

Tesla will sell $1.5 billion in senior notes amid the launch of its Model 3 sedan, a week after the Silicon Valley auto maker's chief executive said it faces 'manufacturing hell.'

Renault Signs Major Iranian Auto Deal, as Western Firms Deepen Push

Renault is set to open a new factory in Iran, in the latest sign of deepening Western business ties with Tehran following the lifting of sanctions.

Tyson Fattens Up Revenue on Higher Prices

Tyson Foods said rising exports helped lift its top line in the latest quarter, as the meat-production giant benefited from higher prices on beef, pork and chicken.

Fresenius Unit Buys NxStage Medical in $2 Billion Dialysis Deal

Fresenius's minority-owned kidney dialysis business agreed to acquire NxStage Medical Inc. for about $2 billion.

Netflix Makes Its First Acquisition

Netflix has made the first acquisition in its 20-year history, buying comic-book producer Millarworld amid plans to develop original content based on the publisher's characters.

Hedge-Fund Manager's Bearish Bets Backfire Again

The rally in global stock markets has caught out Crispin Odey, among Europe's best-known hedge-fund managers, one of whose funds lost 10% last month.

Alibaba, Marriott Team Up to Serve Chinese Tourists Abroad

A deal between Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba and U.S. hotel giant Marriott will allow Chinese travelers to use an Alibaba site and app to book rooms in 6,200 Marriott properties world-wide, and pay abroad with the same Alipay platform they use at home.

SoftBank Chief Says He Wants Stake in Uber or Lyft

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son expressed eagerness to invest in Uber Technologies or Lyft to gain access to the U.S. ride-hailing market after multiple similar investments in Asia.

Prosecutors Seek 12-Year Sentence for Samsung Heir

South Korean prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of the Samsung conglomerate, after a monthslong trial over a national corruption scandal.

Mexichem to Buy Netafim from Permira Funds

Mexican piping and chemicals company Mexichem will buy an 80% stake in Israeli irrigation concern Netafim in a cash deal valued at $1.9 billion.

