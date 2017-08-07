Tesla to Sell $1.5 Billion in Debt Amid Launch of Model 3

Continue Reading Below

Tesla will sell $1.5 billion in senior notes amid the launch of its Model 3 sedan, a week after the Silicon Valley auto maker's chief executive said it faces 'manufacturing hell.'

Fresenius Unit Buys NxStage Medical in $2 Billion Dialysis Deal

Fresenius's minority-owned kidney dialysis business agreed to acquire NxStage Medical Inc. for about $2 billion.

Alibaba, Marriott Team Up to Serve Chinese Tourists Abroad

A deal between Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba and U.S. hotel giant Marriott will allow Chinese travelers to use an Alibaba site and app to book rooms in 6,200 Marriott properties world-wide, and pay abroad with the same Alipay platform they use at home.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SoftBank Chief Says He Wants Stake in Uber or Lyft

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son expressed eagerness to invest in Uber Technologies or Lyft to gain access to the U.S. ride-hailing market after multiple similar investments in Asia.

Prosecutors Seek 12-Year Sentence for Samsung Heir

South Korean prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of the Samsung conglomerate, after a monthslong trial over a national corruption scandal.

Mexichem to Buy Netafim from Permira Funds

Mexichem SAB de CV said Monday it will buy an 80% stake in Israeli irrigation company Netafim in a cash deal valued at $1.9 billion.

Financial Times Returns to Apple's App Store After Six-Year Hiatus

The Financial Times is launching a new mobile application for Apple iOS devices, six years after it abandoned the platform following disagreements with Apple over revenue and data sharing.

WeWork Raises $500 Million for Asian Expansion

The New York-based shared-office-space didn't identify investors in the funding, which is an addition to its announcement in late July of a $500 million funding round led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. and China's Hony Capita.

Google's New Diversity Chief Criticizes Employee's Memo

Google's new diversity chief criticized the contents of an employee's memo that went viral inside the company for suggesting Google has fewer female engineers because men are better suited for the job.

Is It a Note? Nissan's New Leaf Blows Across Twitter

Nissan is betting heavily on the new Leaf to reassert its electric-vehicle leadership, but the reaction to leaked photos of the car has been negative.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)