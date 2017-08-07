German Industrial Output Surprisingly Fell in June

Industrial output in Europe's largest economy surprisingly fell at the end of the second quarter, data from the country's Economics Ministry showed Monday.

In adjusted terms, output declined by 1.1% in June, marking the index's first monthly decline since last December. Economists polled last week by The Wall Street Journal had expected a slight gain of 0.1% in the index. The monthly decline was broad-based, with manufacturing output down 1.4% and construction output also down 1.0%.

The ministry reported, however, that on the quarter total output increased by 1.8% and it added that indicators of new orders and business climate pointed to a continued upward trend in industry.

The ministry said Friday that total orders for the manufacturing sector increased by 1% in June compared with May, adjusted for seasonal swings and calendar effects. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% rise.

