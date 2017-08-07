Energy Stocks Dip As Oil Hovers Near $50/Barrel - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers declined as the price of oil levelled off just under $50 a barrel. After a volatile summer when the price swung between around $35 and around $55, oil has bounced around the $50 level for much of late July and early August. The next catalyst anticipated by oil traders is an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting on compliance with production targets, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this week.
August 07, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)