Consumer Company Stocks Up on Jobs Strength - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from muted inflation and strong jobs growth. Shares of Tyson Foods rose after the chicken processor said rising exports helped lift its top line in the latest quarter. A deal between Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Holdings and U.S. hotel giant Marriott will allow Chinese travelers to use an Alibaba site and app to book rooms in 6,200 Marriott properties world-wide and pay abroad with the same Alipay platform they use at home.
August 07, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)