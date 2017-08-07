CLP Holdings: 1st Half Net Profit HK$5.91 Billion, Down 3.5% on Year

CLP Holdings Ltd. (0002.HK) Monday reported a 3.5% decline in its first-half net profit, dragged down by weaker earnings in China and Australia businesses.

Continue Reading Below

The Hong Kong-listed electricity producer said its net profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to 5.91 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$756 million) from HK$6.13 billion a year earlier, while its first-half revenue rose 12% to HK$43.34 billion.

CLP declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.59 per share.

CLP supplies power to Kowloon and the New Territories in Hong Kong, and Guangdong province in China. It also has power plants and energy assets in Australia, Taiwan, India and Southeast Asia.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

August 07, 2017 00:56 ET (04:56 GMT)