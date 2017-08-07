China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 7 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,019,470 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 - - - 12,485 12,485 0 0 52
Sep-17 12,760 13,150 12,705 12,885 12,670 215 128,744 166,882
Oct-17 12,905 13,250 12,860 13,065 12,800 265 196 644
Nov-17 12,955 13,250 12,860 13,030 12,845 185 17,502 32,022
Jan-18 15,710 16,305 15,705 15,950 15,550 400 847,940 325,008
Mar-18 15,905 16,460 15,905 16,150 15,920 230 68 146
Apr-18 15,970 16,505 15,970 16,125 15,670 455 14 62
May-18 15,965 16,560 15,965 16,220 15,820 400 24,972 38,208
Jun-18 16,385 16,410 16,150 16,305 15,930 375 12 56
Jul-18 16,220 16,340 16,220 16,300 16,110 190 22 34
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 07, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)