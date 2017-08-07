On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 7 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,019,470 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 - - - 12,485 12,485 0 0 52

Sep-17 12,760 13,150 12,705 12,885 12,670 215 128,744 166,882

Oct-17 12,905 13,250 12,860 13,065 12,800 265 196 644

Nov-17 12,955 13,250 12,860 13,030 12,845 185 17,502 32,022

Jan-18 15,710 16,305 15,705 15,950 15,550 400 847,940 325,008

Mar-18 15,905 16,460 15,905 16,150 15,920 230 68 146

Apr-18 15,970 16,505 15,970 16,125 15,670 455 14 62

May-18 15,965 16,560 15,965 16,220 15,820 400 24,972 38,208

Jun-18 16,385 16,410 16,150 16,305 15,930 375 12 56

Jul-18 16,220 16,340 16,220 16,300 16,110 190 22 34

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

