CBS Sales Surge On Basketball, Streaming Services

CBS Corp. reported higher-than-expected sales and earnings in its most recent quarter as the broadcast company received a boost from college sports and internet streaming.

Continue Reading Below

Advertising revenue -- the largest contributor to CBS's top line -- grew 4% to $1.3 billion, led by the semifinals and finals of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Last year, the Final Four games were on Time Warner Inc.'s TBS.

During the quarter the media company restructured its advertising-sales unit to focus on capturing more revenue from digital platforms.

CBS, whose holdings include cable networks and broadcast television stations as well as publisher Simon & Schuster Inc., also has over-the-top offerings such as CBS All Access and its Showtime stand-alone streaming service. The company said these offerings grew beyond expectations in the most recent quarter and are on track to have a combined 4 million subscribers by the end of the year.

CBS also said Monday that it reached a deal to stream its channels on AT&T Inc.'s DirecTV Now service. The deal gives the stand-alone streaming service access to live events -- a safety net for traditional broadcasters -- such as the Grammy Awards and sports including the National Football League, March Madness basketball games, and Southeastern Conference programming.

Content licensing and distribution rose 12% in the quarter, driven by a higher volume of television licensing sales.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Affiliate and subscription fee revenues were up 16%, driven by a 25% increase in retransmission revenue and fees from CBS Television Network-affiliated stations.

Overall for the second quarter, CBS topped views as it reported earnings of $58 million, or 14 cents per share, down from $423 million, or 93 cents per share. Earlier this year, CBS struck a deal to sell its flagging radio unit. Excluding discontinued operations, CBS's earnings rose 14% to $1.04 per share.

Revenue jumped 9.4% to $3.26 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast earnings of 98 cents on $3.09 billion in revenue.

Shares, which fell 1.4% during Monday trading, rose 0.2% to $64.65 after hours.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 17:27 ET (21:27 GMT)