Agile Group Issues US$200 Million Bonds Due 2022 at 5.125%

Property developer Agile Group Holdings Ltd. (3383.HK) said Tuesday it is issuing US$200 million of bonds due 2022 at 5.125%.

The Hong Kong-listed developer said it will use the net proceeds to refinance part of the 2014 U.S. dollar-denominated notes.

Standard Chartered Bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd., ABCI Capital Ltd. and China Securities (International) Corporate Finance Co. Ltd. are the joint bookrunners of the deal, it said.

August 07, 2017 20:04 ET (00:04 GMT)