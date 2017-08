Wynn Macau Ltd. (1128.HK) said late Sunday its first-half net revenue for total Macau operations rose 73% from a year earlier to US$2.16 billion, partly buoyed by higher casino revenue.

The increase in casino revenues from Wynn Macau was driven by a 16% rise in VIP turnover, it said.

