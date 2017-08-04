Shire plc Shire Plc : Half-yearly Report -19

TIDMSHP
Continue Reading Below
Half-yearly Report
August 4, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), ("Shire" / the
"Group") in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure
Guidance and Transparency Rules, is publishing its Half-yearly Report
for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
On August 3, 2017, the Group announced its results for the same period.
Stephen Williams
Deputy Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise
in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
Shire plc
Half-yearly Report 2017
Registered in Jersey, No. 99854, 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey
JE4 8PX
Contents
The "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Trademarks
Chief Executive Officer's review
Business overview for the six months to June 30, 2017
Results of operations for the six months to June 30,
2017 and June 30, 2016
Principal risks and uncertainties
Directors' responsibility statement
Unaudited consolidated balance sheets at June 30,
2017 and December 31, 2016
Unaudited consolidated statements of operations for
the six months to June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016
Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive
income for the six months to June 30, 2017
and June 30, 2016
Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity
for the six months to June 30, 2017
Unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows for
the six months to June 30, 2017 and
June 30, 2016
Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements
Independent review report to Shire plc
THE "SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION
REFORM ACT OF 1995
Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including
without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans,
objectives, expectations and intentions, the anticipated timing of
clinical trials and approvals for, and the commercial potential of,
inline or pipeline products, are forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties
and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or
uncertainties materialize, Shire's results could be materially adversely
affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,
the following:
-- Shire's products may not be a commercial success;
-- increased pricing pressures and limits on patient access as a result of
governmental regulations and market developments may affect Shire's
future revenues, financial condition and results of operations;
-- Shire conducts its own manufacturing operations for certain of its
products and is reliant on third party contract manufacturers to
manufacture other products and to provide goods and services. Some of
Shire's products or ingredients are only available from a single approved
source for manufacture. Any disruption to the supply chain for any of
Shire's products may result in Shire being unable to continue marketing
or developing a product or may result in Shire being unable to do so on a
commercially viable basis for some period of time;
-- the manufacture of Shire's products is subject to extensive oversight by
various regulatory agencies. Regulatory approvals or interventions
associated with changes to manufacturing sites, ingredients or
manufacturing processes could lead to, among other things, significant
delays, an increase in operating costs, lost product sales, an
interruption of research activities or the delay of new product launches;
-- certain of Shire's therapies involve lengthy and complex processes, which
may prevent Shire from timely responding to market forces and effectively
managing its production capacity;
-- Shire has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and
development. The successful development of these products is highly
uncertain and requires significant expenditures and time, and there is no
guarantee that these products will receive regulatory approval;
-- the actions of certain customers could affect Shire's ability to sell or
market products profitably. Fluctuations in buying or distribution
patterns by such customers can adversely affect Shire's revenues,
financial conditions or results of operations;
-- Shire's products and product candidates face substantial competition in
the product markets in which it operates, including competition from
generics;
-- adverse outcomes in legal matters, tax audits and other disputes,
including Shire's ability to enforce and defend patents and other
intellectual property rights required for its business, could have a
material adverse effect on the Group's revenues, financial condition or
results of operations;
-- inability to successfully compete for highly qualified personnel from
other companies and organizations;
-- failure to achieve the strategic objectives, including expected operating
efficiencies, cost savings, revenue enhancements, synergies or other
benefits at the time anticipated or at all with respect to Shire's
acquisitions, including of NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("NPS"), Dyax Corp.
("Dyax") or Baxalta Incorporated ("Baxalta"), may adversely affect
Shire's financial condition and results of operations;
-- Shire's growth strategy depends in part upon its ability to expand its
product portfolio through external collaborations, which, if unsuccessful,
may adversely affect the development and sale of its products;
-- a slowdown of global economic growth, or economic instability of
countries in which Shire does business, as well as changes in foreign
currency exchange rates and interest rates, that adversely impact the
availability and cost of credit and customer purchasing and payment
patterns, including the collectability of customer accounts receivable;
-- failure of a marketed product to work effectively or if such a product is
the cause of adverse side effects could result in damage to Shire's
reputation, the withdrawal of the product and legal action against Shire;
-- investigations or enforcement action by regulatory authorities or law
enforcement agencies relating to Shire's activities in the highly
regulated markets in which it operates may result in significant legal
costs and the payment of substantial compensation or fines;
-- Shire is dependent on information technology and its systems and
infrastructure face certain risks, including from service disruptions,
the loss of sensitive or confidential information, cyber-attacks and
other security breaches or data leakages that could have a material
adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or results of
operations;
-- Shire incurred substantial additional indebtedness to finance the Baxalta
acquisition, which has increased its borrowing costs and may decrease its
business flexibility; and
a further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters
can be found in Shire's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in
Shire's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case
including those risks outlined in "ITEM 1A: Risk Factors", and in
subsequent reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange
Commission filings, all of which are available on Shire's website.
All forward-looking statements attributable to the Group or any person
acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date
hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, the
Group does not undertake any obligation to update or revise
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Trademarks
The Group owns or has rights to trademarks, service marks or trade names
that are used in connection with the operation of its business. In
addition, its names, logos and website names and addresses are owned by
the Group or licensed by the Group. The Group also owns or has the
rights to copyrights that protect the content of its solutions. Solely
for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, trade names and
copyrights referred to in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are listed
without the (c), (R) and (TM) symbols, but the Group will assert, to the
fullest extent under applicable law, its rights or the rights of the
applicable licensors to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and
copyrights.
This Half-yearly Report may include trademarks, service marks or trade
names of other companies. The Group's use or display of other parties'
trademarks, service marks, trade names or products is not intended to,
and does not imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of
the Group by, the trademark, service mark or trade name.
Chief Executive Officer's review
We are pleased to enclose our financial results for the six-month period
ended June 30, 2017. This Half-yearly Report includes condensed
consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S.
GAAP").
Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H. Shire's Chief Executive Officer,
commented:
"Shire delivered strong top-line growth and significantly advanced our
pipeline during the first half of 2017. We saw significant contributions
from our broad and diverse portfolio and further realized cost synergies
from our integration with Baxalta, which continued ahead of schedule.
"Total reported product sales in the first half of 2017 were $7.0
billion, up 77% against first half of 2016, primarily due to the
inclusion of Baxalta product revenues. We also delivered product sales
growth in Shire's legacy business versus first half of 2016: Genetic
Diseases up 8% to $1,401 million and Internal Medicine up 12% to $903
million.
"We continued to drive the late-stage clinical pipeline, with milestones
achieved in programs across our core therapeutic areas. Most recently,
we announced positive topline data from our Phase 3 pivotal trial of
SHP643 in Hereditary Angioedema, and anticipate submission of the BLA in
late 2017 or early 2018. MYDAYIS, a once-daily treatment for patients
with ADHD, received US FDA approval and will be launched in September.
In addition, we were granted European Union (EU) Conditional Marketing
Authorisation for NATPAR (Parathyroid Hormone) for the treatment of
patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism, and received European
Medicines Agency (EMA) validation of the VEYVONDI [von Willebrand factor
(Recombinant)] Marketing Authorization Application for treatment of von
Willebrand Disease (VWD).
"We are at an exciting inflection point, with both our rare disease and
neuroscience businesses performing strongly and each having significant
growth potential over the coming years. The strength and scale of our
business provides us with the opportunity to further optimize our
franchise portfolio - one of our key priorities communicated earlier
this year. By year end, we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the
full range of strategic options for the neuroscience franchise,
including the potential for its independent public listing.
"As we enter the second half of 2017, we are focused on generating
strong organic growth while continuing to deliver on our key priorities
- launching more than 80 products globally by leveraging our expanded
commercial platform, progressing our late-stage pipeline, integrating
Baxalta, and paying down debt. We remain very confident about Shire's
long-term prospects."
Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H.
Chief Executive Officer
Business overview for the six months to June 30, 2017
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the
unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes
appearing elsewhere in this Half-yearly Report.
Significant Events in the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and Recent
Developments
Corporate Strategy
Shire to assess strategic options for its Neuroscience franchise
-- As part of the Board's ongoing commitment to optimize Shire's portfolio
and strategic focus, Shire is assessing strategic options for our
Neuroscience franchise. These options may include the independent public
listing of the Neuroscience franchise. Shire intends to complete this
strategic review by year end.
Business Development
Shire entered into a licensing agreement for SHP659 (formerly known as
P-321)
-- On May 1, 2017, Shire announced it agreed to license the exclusive
worldwide rights to P-321 from Parion Sciences. P-321 is a Phase 2
investigational epithelial sodium channel inhibitor for the potential
treatment of dry eye disease in adults. Shire will develop, and if
approved, commercialize this compound which would expand our leadership
position in ophthalmics and provide another important treatment option
for patients with dry eye disease.
Shire entered into a licensing agreement for Novimmune bi-specific
antibody
-- On July 18, 2017, Shire entered into a licensing agreement with Novimmune
S.A. The license grants Shire exclusive worldwide rights to develop and
commercialize a bi-specific antibody in pre-clinical development for the
treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia A patients with inhibitors.
Products
FIRAZYR for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema ("HAE") in Japan
-- On July 6, 2017, Shire submitted a Japanese New Drug Application to the
Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency in Japan for the treatment of
HAE.
VEYVONDI for the treatment of adults affected by Von Willebrand Disease
("VWD")
-- On June 22, 2017, Shire announced that the European Medicines Agency
("EMA") validated the Marketing Authorization Application for VEYVONDI to
prevent and treat bleeding episodes and peri-operative bleeding in adults
(age 18 and older) diagnosed with VWD.
MYDAYIS for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
("ADHD")
-- On June 20, 2017, Shire announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration ("FDA") approved MYDAYIS (mixed salts of a single-entity
amphetamine product), a once-daily treatment comprised of three different
types of drug-releasing beads for patients aged 13 years and older with
ADHD.
NATPAR for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism
-- On April 26, 2017, Shire announced the European Commission (EC) granted
Conditional Marketing Authorization for NATPAR (rhPTH[1-84]), the first
recombinant human protein with the full length 84-aminoacid sequence of
endogenous parathyroid hormone (PTH), as an adjunctive treatment for
adult patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism who cannot be adequately
controlled with standard therapy alone.
VYVANSE for the treatment of ADHD and Binge Eating Disorder ("BED")
-- On April 18, 2017, Shire announced that VYVANSE (lisdexamfetamine
dimesylate) CII is now available in the United States in a new chewable
tablet formulation, following FDA approval in January 2017.
INTUNIV for the treatment of ADHD in Japan
-- On March 30, 2017, Shire's partner in Japan, Shionogi & Co., Ltd,
received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
to manufacture and market INTUNIV for ADHD in Japan.
-- On May 29, 2017, Shire's partner in Japan, Shionogi & Co., Ltd, launched
INTUNIV for the treatment of ADHD in children and adolescents from six to
17 years old.
CINRYZE for the treatment of HAE
-- On March 16, 2017, the EC approved a label extension for CINRYZE (C1
inhibitor [human]), broadening its use to children with HAE. CINRYZE is
now the first and only treatment indicated for routine prevention of
angioedema attacks in children aged six years or older who have severe
and recurrent attacks of HAE and cannot tolerate or are not adequately
protected by oral preventative treatments, or who are inadequately
managed with repeated acute treatment. CINRYZE is also now approved for
acute treatment and pre-procedure prevention of angioedema attacks in
children aged two years or older with HAE.
Pipeline
SHP654 for the treatment of hemophilia A
-- On July 6, 2017, Shire announced the submission of an Investigational New
Drug ("IND") application to the FDA for SHP654, an investigational factor
VIII (FVIII) gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A.
SHP643 for the treatment of HAE
-- On May 18, 2017, Shire announced positive topline Phase 3 results for the
HELP Study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of subcutaneously
administered lanadelumab in patients 12 years of age or older with HAE.
The study met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
SHP647 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis
-- On May 17, 2017, Shire announced the publication of positive Phase 2
results for the TURANDOT Study. The study met its primary endpoint,
demonstrating significantly greater remission rates in patients receiving
the anti-MAdCAM antibody. Shire continues to work towards the initiation
of a pivotal Phase 3 trial for SHP647 in the second half of 2017.
SHP680 for the treatment of multiple neurological conditions
-- Shire is advancing clinical development of SHP680 targetting indications
for multiple neurological conditions with high unmet need. SHP680 is a
new chemical entity prodrug of d-amphetamine, which has previously been
studied in Phase 1 clinical trials, demonstrating a unique PK profile. It
belongs to a class of molecules with an established and well understood
safety profile.
SHP655 for the treatment of congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic
purpura (cTTP)
-- On March 22, 2017, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for recombinant
ADAMTS13 (SHP655) for the treatment of acute episodes of cTTP in patients
with a congenital deficiency of the von Willebrand factorcleaving
protease ADAMTS13.
SHP640 for the treatment of bacterial and adenoviral conjunctivitis
-- The global Phase 3 clinical development program will have clinical sites
in over 20 countries. Patient recruitment has started and the first
patient visit occurred in March 2017. The topline data is expected in Q2
2018.
SHP639 for the treatment of Glaucoma
-- In March 2017, Shire submitted an (IND) application for SHP639. The IND
is for the initiation of first in human clinical studies of SHP639 for
the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with primary
open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Board Changes
In accordance with Shire's normal succession planning, the Group
announced that the following Non-Executive Directors will retire from
the Board with effect from the conclusion of the 2018 Annual General
Meeting ("AGM"):
-- William M. Burns, Senior Independent Director
-- David Ginsburg, Chairman of the Science & Technology Committee
-- Anne Minto, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee
Al Stroucken, Non-Executive Director, assumed the position of Chairman
of the Remuneration Committee effective August 3, 2017. Anne Minto will
continue to serve as a member of the Remuneration Committee to enable a
period of transition until her retirement from the Board. Anne will
fully support Al in the shareholder consultation process ahead of the
publication of the new Directors' Remuneration Policy that will be put
forward for shareholder approval at the 2018 AGM. The Board, supported
by the Nomination & Governance Committee, will continue to evaluate
Board and committee membership, including succession plans for the roles
of Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Science & Technology
Committee, and will announce further changes once finalized.
Dividend
In respect of the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Board resolved to
pay an interim dividend of 0.0509 U.S. dollars per ordinary share (2016:
0.0463 U.S. dollars per ordinary share).
Dividend payments will be made in Pounds sterling to holders of ordinary
shares and in U.S. dollars to holders of ADSs. A dividend of 0.0385 (1)
Pounds sterling per ordinary share (2016: 0.0351 Pounds sterling) and
0.1527 U.S. dollars per ADS (2016: 0.1389 U.S. dollars) will be paid on
October 20, 2017, to shareholders on the register as of the close of
business on September 8, 2017.
Holders of ordinary shares are notified that, in order to receive UK
sourced dividends via Shire's Income Access Share arrangements ("IAS
Arrangements"), they need to have submitted a valid IAS Arrangements
election form to the Group's Registrar, Equiniti, by no later than 5pm
(BST) on September 22, 2017. Holders of ordinary shares are advised
that:
-- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements
election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed
to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and
-- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS
Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to
receive UK sourced dividends via Shire's IAS Arrangements, their
dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend
withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions.
Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms
can be found at:
http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx
(1) Translated using a GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.3221.
Going Concern
As stated in Note 1 to the unaudited consolidated financial statements,
the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate
resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable
future. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the
going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Half-yearly Report.
Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
and 2016
Product sales
The following table provides an analysis of the Group's Product sales:
(In millions,
except %) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
Product Product
sales sales
Product sales: 2017 2016 growth 2017 2016 growth
HEMOPHILIA $ 743.9 $ 275.6 N/M $1,394.3 $ 275.6 N/M
INHIBITOR
THERAPIES 220.7 74.0 N/M 441.2 74.0 N/M
Hematology total 964.6 349.6 N/M 1,835.5 349.6 N/M
CINRYZE 175.9 173.0 2% 401.8 337.2 19%
ELAPRASE 161.0 154.0 5% 301.6 277.6 9%
FIRAZYR 137.4 136.7 1% 265.9 265.0 -%
REPLAGAL 122.1 118.4 3% 231.8 221.6 5%
VPRIV 87.9 88.0 -% 167.7 171.6 (2)%
KALBITOR 20.6 17.7 16% 32.3 28.1 15%
Genetic Diseases
total 704.9 687.8 2% 1,401.1 1,301.1 8%
IMMUNOGLOBULIN
THERAPIES 510.5 138.2 N/M 1,008.8 138.2 N/M
BIO THERAPEUTICS 172.2 51.3 N/M 350.1 51.3 N/M
Immunology total 682.7 189.5 N/M 1,358.9 189.5 N/M
VYVANSE 518.2 517.7 -% 1,081.9 1,026.9 5%
ADDERALL XR 71.4 101.8 (30)% 136.3 200.6 (32)%
MYDAYIS 15.7 - N/A 15.7 - N/A
Other
Neuroscience 30.1 35.7 (16)% 54.8 57.8 (5)%
Neuroscience
total 635.4 655.2 (3)% 1,288.7 1,285.3 -%
LIALDA/MEZAVANT 207.8 193.7 7% 382.9 361.7 6%
PENTASA 83.3 72.9 14% 152.4 136.9 11%
GATTEX/REVESTIVE 75.3 44.5 69% 144.3 96.2 50%
NATPARA 34.5 19.9 73% 64.2 35.5 81%
Other Internal
Medicine 83.4 88.7 (6)% 159.3 173.3 (8)%
Internal Medicine
total 484.3 419.7 15% 903.1 803.6 12%
Oncology total 62.5 20.3 N/M 120.8 20.3 N/M
Ophthalmology
total 57.4 - N/A 96.0 - N/A
Total Product
sales $3,591.8 $2,322.1 55% $7,004.1 $3,949.4 77%
N/M: Baxalta sales have only been included in the consolidated results
of the Group since the date of acquisition; therefore, Product sales
growth as a percentage is not meaningful.
Hematology
Hematology was acquired with Baxalta in June 2016 and includes sales of
recombinant and plasma-derived hemophilia products (primarily factor
VIII and factor IX) and inhibitor therapies. Hematology product sales,
totaling $964.6 million and $1,835.5 million, respectively, are included
in Product sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017,
representing 27% and 26% of Shire's reported Product sales,
respectively.
Genetic Diseases
Genetic Diseases product sales for the three and six months ended June
30, 2017 increased by 2% and 8%, respectively, compared to the
corresponding periods in 2016. Growth was primarily driven by the
Group's lysosomal storage diseases portfolio and CINRYZE.
ELAPRASE product sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
increased by 5% and 9%, respectively, while REPLAGAL sales increased by
3% and 5%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2016.
Both products benefited from an increase in the number of patients on
therapy.
CINRYZE product sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
increased by 2% and 19%, respectively. The growth in the three months
ended June 30, 2017 was primarily due to an increase in number of
patients, partially offset by destocking during the second quarter of
2017. The growth in the six months ended June 30, 2017 was primarily due
to an increase in number of patients and the impact of U.S. stocking in
the first half of 2017.
Immunology
Immunology was acquired with Baxalta in June 2016 and includes product
sales of antibody-replacement immunoglobulin and bio therapeutics
therapies. Immunology product sales, totaling $682.7 million and
$1,358.9 million, respectively, are included in Product sales for the
three and six months ended June 30, 2017, representing 19% of Shire's
reported Product sales, in each respective period.
Neuroscience
Neuroscience product sales for the three months ended June 30, 2017
decreased by 3% compared to the corresponding period in 2016, primarily
driven by ADDERALL XR. Product sales for the six months ended June 30,
2017 increased less than 1% compared to the corresponding period in
2016.
ADDERALL XR sales decreased by 30% and 32%, respectively, during the
three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the corresponding
periods in 2016, primarily due to additional generic competition since
August 2016.
VYVANSE product sales increased by less than 1% and 5% for the three and
six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively, compared with the
corresponding periods in 2016. The three months ended June 30, 2017
growth was impacted by destocking in the second quarter of 2017 compared
to stocking in the corresponding period in 2016. During the six months
ended June 30, 2017, VYVANSE sales increased due to year-over-year
prescription growth in the U.S., the benefit of a price increase taken
since the first quarter of 2016 and growth in international markets,
partially offset by destocking.
MYDAYIS, approved by the FDA on June 20, 2017, contributed $15.7 million
of product sales related to launch stocking.
Internal Medicine
Internal Medicine product sales increased by 15% and 12%, respectively,
during the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the
corresponding periods in 2016, with growth primarily driven by
GATTEX/REVESTIVE and NATPARA.
GATTEX/REVESTIVE and NATPARA reported increased product sales of 69% and
73% during the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 50% and 81% during
the six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively, primarily due to an
increase in the numbers of patients on therapy.
During the second quarter of 2017, a generic version of LIALDA was
approved by the FDA; Shire expects generic competition to negatively
impact future LIALDA product sales.
Oncology
Oncology was acquired with Baxalta in June 2016 and includes sales of
ONCASPAR and ONIVYDE, the latter of which was approved in the EU on
October 18, 2016. Oncology product sales, totaling reported sales of
$62.5 million and $120.8 million respectively, are included in Product
sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, representing 2%
Shire's reported Product sales, in each respective period.
Ophthalmology
Ophthalmology product sales relate to XIIDRA, which was made available
to patients starting on August 29, 2016. XIIDRA contributed $57.4
million and $96.0 million of product sales during the three and six
months ended June 30, 2017.
Royalties and other revenues
The following table provides an analysis of Shire's income from
royalties and other revenues:
Three months ended June
30, Six months ended June 30,
(In millions,
except %) 2017 2016 Change % 2017 2016 Change %
SENSIPAR
Royalties $ 46.4 $ 35.6 30% $ 85.3 $ 73.5 16%
ADDERALL XR
Royalties 13.4 5.2 158% 25.9 11.0 135%
FOSRENOL
Royalties 12.1 11.4 6% 20.7 20.6 -%
3TC and ZEFFIX
Royalties 8.2 12.1 (32)% 22.7 27.1 (16)%
Other
Royalties and
Revenues 73.9 42.7 73% 159.4 56.8 181%
Total
Royalties and
other
revenues $154.0 $107.0 44% $314.0 $189.0 66%
Royalties and other revenues increased 44% and 66%, respectively, during
the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the
corresponding periods in 2016, primarily due to the inclusion of
contract manufacturing revenue acquired with Baxalta.
Cost of sales
Cost of sales as a percentage of Total revenues decreased to 30% for the
three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to 32% for the corresponding
period in 2016, primarily due to lower expense related to the unwind of
inventory fair value adjustments. Cost of sales as a percentage of Total
revenues increased to 33% for the six months ended June 30, 2017,
compared to 25% in the corresponding period in 2016, primarily due to
the impact of the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments and
increased depreciation following the acquisition of Baxalta on June 3,
2016.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Cost of sales included
depreciation of $67.0 million and $139.1 million, respectively (2016:
$22.4 million and $30.7 million, respectively).
Research and development
In the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Research and
development expenses increased by $247.6 million and $409.8 million, or
84% and 80%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in
2016, primarily due to milestone and upfront payments associated with
license arrangements and the inclusion of Baxalta costs.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Research and
development included depreciation of $12.8 million and $26.2 million,
respectively (2016: $5.8 million and $11.7 million, respectively).
Selling, general and administrative
In the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Selling, general and
administrative expenses increased by $223.8 million and $637.8 million,
or 33% and 55%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2016, primarily
due to the inclusion of Baxalta related costs and increased XIIDRA
marketing costs.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Selling, general and
administrative expenses included depreciation of $40.9 million and $78.3
million, respectively (2016: $19.7 million and $39.8 million,
respectively).
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Shire recorded
Amortization of acquired intangible assets of $434.1 million and $798.1
million, respectively, compared to $213.0 million and $347.6 million,
respectively, in the corresponding periods in 2016. The increase is
primarily related to amortization on the intangible assets acquired with
the acquisition of Baxalta.
Integration and acquisition costs
In the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Shire recorded
Integration and acquisition costs of $343.7 million and $459.7 million,
respectively, compared to $363.0 million and $454.1 million,
respectively, in the corresponding periods in 2016.
In 2017, Integration and acquisition costs included a net charge of
$151.2 million, primarily relating to the change in fair value of
contingent consideration for SHP643, which was acquired from Dyax in
2016. The Baxalta integration and acquisition costs include $80.2
million and $117.1 million, respectively, of employee severance and
acceleration of stock compensation, $50.4 million and $85.6 million,
respectively, of third-party professional fees and $17.2 million and
$41.7 million, respectively, of expenses associated with facility
consolidations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. The
Group also recognized $33.6 million of expenses during the three and six
months ended June 30, 2017 related to asset impairments.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, Integration and
acquisition costs primarily consist of $67.1 million and $125.6 million,
respectively, of acquisition costs including legal, investment banking
and other transaction-related fees, $254.5 million and $265.5 million,
respectively, of employee severance and acceleration of stock
compensation, $79.2 million and $89.2 million, respectively, of
third-party professional fees and $56.5 million and $45.1 million,
respectively, of change in fair value of contingent consideration.
Interest expense
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, Shire incurred
Interest expense of $141.3 million and $283.6 million, respectively,
primarily due to higher interest expense incurred on borrowings used to
fund the acquisitions of Dyax and Baxalta.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, Shire incurred
Interest expense of $87.2 million and $131.9 million, respectively,
primarily related to the interest and amortization of financing fees
incurred on borrowings to fund the acquisition of Dyax and the
amortization of one-time upfront arrangement fees incurred on borrowings
associated with the acquisition of Baxalta.
Taxation
The effective tax rate on income from continuing operations for the
three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was 9% and 5% (2016: -427% and
2%), respectively.
The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
and 2016 was driven by the combined impact of the relative quantum of
profit before tax for the period by jurisdiction as well as acquisition
and integration costs in higher tax territories.
Discontinued Operations
The loss from discontinued operations for the three months ended June
30, 2017 was $1.2 million, net of taxes, and the gain for the six months
ended June 30, 2017 was $19.0 million, net of taxes. The loss during the
three months ended June 30, 2017 was primarily related to the divested
DERMAGRAFT business and the gain during the six months ended June 30,
2017 was primarily due to the return of funds previously held in escrow
related to the acquisition of the DERMAGRAFT business.
The loss from discontinued operations for the three and six months ended
June 30, 2016 was $248.7 million and $239.2 million, respectively, net
of taxes, primarily related to the establishment of legal contingencies
related to the divested DERMAGRAFT business.
Financial condition at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $265.1 million to $263.7 million
at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: $528.8 million). The net decrease
was primarily related to $1,681.9 million of net cash provided by
operating activities, which was partially offset by net repayments of
debt ($1,416.0 million), purchases of fixed assets ($391.1 million), and
payment of dividends ($234.7 million).
Accounts receivable, net:
Accounts receivable, net increased by $138.7 million to $2,755.2 million
at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: $2,616.5 million) due to higher
revenue, in part related to our newly launched product, MYDAYIS.
Inventories
Inventories decreased by $237.0 million to $3,325.3 million at June 30,
2017 (December 31, 2016: $3,562.3 million) primarily due to the
amortization of the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments ($625.4
million), offset by increases in inventory levels to support higher
demand of immunology and hematology products and expected demand for our
ophthalmology product.
Goodwill
Goodwill increased by $1,593.9 million to $19,482.1 million at June 30,
2017 (December 31, 2016: $17,888.2 million), principally due to
finalizing the purchase accounting related to the Baxalta acquisition.
Intangible assets, net
Intangible assets, net decreased by $1,263.2 million to $33,434.3
million at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: $34,697.5 million),
principally due to finalizing the purchase accounting related to the
Baxalta acquisition. As of June 30, 2017, we completed our purchase
accounting. We had previously disclosed that the fair values of those
assets were preliminary and subject to change pending the completion of
our valuation work.
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
Accounts payable and accrued expenses decreased by $470.4 million to
$3,842.0 at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: $4,312.4 million)
primarily related to the settlement of legal contingencies
(approximately $350 million) related to the divested Dermagraft
business.
Short and long term borrowings and capital leases
Short and long term borrowings and capital leases decreased by a net of
$1,407.8 million to $21,560.0 million at June 30, 2017 (December 31,
2016: $22,967.8 million) primarily related to the repayments of senior
notes and other long term debt ($1,701.0 million), partially offset by
an increase in short term borrowings under the revolving credit facility
($285.0 million).
Non-current deferred tax liabilities
Non-current deferred tax liabilities decreased by $534.7 million to
$7,788.0 million at June 30 2017 (December 31, 2016: $8,322.7 million)
primarily due to adjustments for the deferred tax liabilities arising on
intangible assets acquired with Baxalta. As of June 30, 2017 we
completed our purchase accounting related to the Baxalta transaction.
Other non-current liabilities
Other non-current liabilities increased by $224.6 million to $2,346.2
million at June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: $2,121.6 million)
principally due the increase in the fair value of contingent
consideration payable primarily associated with the SHP643 (lanadelumab)
IPR&D intangible asset acquired with the Dyax transaction, an increase
in income tax payable as well as an increase in pension liability.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
General
The Group's funding requirements depend on a number of factors,
including the timing and extent of its development programs; corporate,
business and product acquisitions; the level of resources required for
the expansion of certain manufacturing and marketing capabilities as the
product base expands; increases in accounts receivable and inventory
which may arise with any increase in product sales; technological
developments; the timing and cost of obtaining required regulatory
approvals for new products; the timing and quantum of milestone payments
on business combinations, in-licenses and collaborative projects; the
timing and quantum of tax and dividend payments; the timing and quantum
of purchases by the Employee Benefit Trust of Shire shares in the market
to satisfy awards granted under Shire's employee share plans and the
amount of cash generated from sales of Shire's products and royalty
receipts.
An important part of Shire's business strategy is to protect its
products and technologies through the use of patents, proprietary
technologies and trademarks, to the extent available. The Group intends
to defend its intellectual property and as a result may need cash for
funding the cost of litigation.
The Group finances its activities through cash generated from operating
activities, credit facilities, private and public offerings of equity
and debt securities and the proceeds of asset or investment disposals.
Shire's Consolidated Balance Sheets include $263.7 million of Cash and
cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017.
Shire has a revolving credit facility ("RCF") of $2,100.0 million, which
matures in 2021, $735.0 million of which was utilized as of June 30,
2017. The RCF incorporates a $250.0 million U.S. dollar and Euro
swingline facility operating as a sub-limit thereof.
In connection with the acquisition of Dyax, Shire entered into a $5.6
billion amortizing term loan facility in November 2015. As of June 30,
2017, $3.3 billion of this term loan facility was outstanding. The
facility matures in different tranches through November 2018 and $1.7
billion is due within the next twelve months.
In connection with the acquisition of Baxalta, Shire assumed $5.0
billion of unsecured senior notes previously issued by Baxalta, of which
$750.0 million is due within the next twelve months and issued $12.1
billion of unsecured senior notes in September 2016, of which none are
due for repayment in the next twelve months.
The details of these financing arrangements are included in Note 13,
Borrowings and Capital Leases, to these Unaudited Consolidated Financial
Statements.
In addition, Shire also has access to certain short-term uncommitted
lines of credit which are available to utilize from time to time to
provide short-term cash management flexibility. As of June 30, 2017,
these lines of credit were not utilized.
The Group may also engage in financing activities from time to time,
including accessing the debt or equity capital markets.
Financing
Shire anticipates that its operating cash flow together with available
cash, cash equivalents, and the RCF will be sufficient to meet its
anticipated future operating expenses, capital expenditures, tax and
interest payments, lease obligations, repayment of borrowings and
milestone payments as they become due over the next twelve months.
If the Group decides to acquire other businesses, it expects to fund
these acquisitions from cash resources, the RCF and through new
borrowings (including issuances of debt securities) or the issuance of
new equity, if necessary.
Sources and uses of cash
The following table provides an analysis of the Group's gross and net
debt position (excluding restricted cash), as of June 30, 2017 and
December 31, 2016:
(In millions) June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016
Cash and cash equivalents $ 263.7 $ 528.8
Long term borrowings (excluding
capital leases) (18,011.3) (19,552.6)
Short term borrowings (excluding
capital leases) (3,198.1) (3,061.6)
Capital leases (350.6) (353.6)
Total debt $ (21,560.0) $ (22,967.8)
Net debt $ (21,296.3) $ (22,439.0)
-- Net debt is a Non-GAAP measure. Net debt represents U.S. GAAP Cash and
cash equivalents less U.S. GAAP short and long term borrowings and
capital leases (see above). The Group believes that Net debt is a useful
measure as it indicates the level of borrowings after taking account of
the Cash and cash equivalents that could be utilized to pay down the
outstanding borrowings.
-- Substantially all of the Group's Cash and cash equivalents are held by
foreign subsidiaries (i.e., those subsidiaries incorporated outside of
Jersey, Channel Islands, the jurisdiction of incorporation of Shire plc,
Shire's holding company). The amount of Cash and cash equivalents held by
foreign subsidiaries has not had, and is not expected to have, a material
impact on the Group's liquidity and capital resources.
Cash flow activity
Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $701.5 million,
or 72%, to $1,681.9 million (2016: $980.4 million) during the six months
ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to increased cash receipts from
higher sales, partially offset by a payment of $351.6 million associated
with the settlement of the DERMAGRAFT litigation.
Net cash used in investing activities was $355.9 million during the six
months ended June 30, 2017, principally relating to cash paid for
purchases of PP&E and long term investments.
Net cash used in financing activities was $1,595.2 million during the
six months ended June 30, 2017. This includes $1,700.0 million of
scheduled and advance repayments under the November 2015 Facility B and
a dividend payment of $234.7, which was partially offset by $285.0
million of increased borrowings under the RCF and $79.5 million of cash
proceeds from the exercise of options.
Obligations and commitments
There were no material changes to the Group's contractual obligations
previously disclosed in Review of our Business in Shire's Annual Report
and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2016.
Recent Accounting Pronouncements
A description of recently issued accounting standards is included under
the heading "New Accounting Pronouncements" in Note 1, Summary of
Significant Accounting Policies.
Principal risks and uncertainties
The Group's risk management strategy is to identify, assess and mitigate
any significant risks that it faces. Despite this, it should be noted
that no risk management strategy can provide absolute assurance against
loss.
The Group's processes for managing these risks are consistent with those
outlined in Shire's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended
December 31, 2016, which is available on the Group's website,
www.shire.com.
The principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Group for the
remaining six months of 2017 are those described under the headings
below. It is not anticipated that the nature of the principal risks and
uncertainties disclosed in full in Shire's Annual Report and Accounts
for the year ended December 31, 2016, will change in respect of the
second half of 2017. The Group believes that these risk factors apply
equally and therefore all should be carefully considered before any
investment is made in Shire.
Shire's combination with Baxalta closed on June 3, 2016. All references
to the "Group," "Shire," "we," "us," or "our" used herein refer to Shire
plc and its subsidiaries, including Baxalta and its subsidiaries.
In summary, these risks and uncertainties are as follows:
Risks Related to Our Business
-- The Group's products may not be a commercial success.
-- Increased pricing pressures and limits on patient access as a result of
governmental regulations and market developments may affect the Group's
future revenues, financial condition and results of operations.
-- The Group depends on third-parties to supply certain inputs and services
critical to its operations including certain inputs, services and
ingredients critical to its manufacturing processes.
-- Any disruption to the supply chain for any of the Group's products, or
any difficulties or delays in the manufacturing, distribution and sale of
its products may result in the Group being unable to continue marketing
or developing a product, or may result in the Group being unable to do so
on a commercially viable basis for some period of time.
-- The manufacture of the Group's products is subject to extensive oversight
by various regulatory agencies. Regulatory approvals or interventions
associated with changes to manufacturing sites, ingredients or
manufacturing processes could lead to significant delays, an increase in
operating costs, lost product sales, an interruption of research
activities or the delay of new product launches.
-- The nature of producing plasma-based therapies may prevent Shire from
timely responding to market forces and effectively managing its
production capacity.
-- The Group has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and
development. The successful development of these products is
highly uncertain and requires significant expenditures and time, and
there is no guarantee that these products will receive regulatory
approval.
-- The actions of certain customers could affect the Group's ability to sell
or market products profitably. Fluctuations in buying or distribution
patterns by such customers can adversely affect the Group's revenues,
financial conditions or results of operations.
-- Failure to comply with laws and regulations governing the sales and
marketing of its products could materially impact Shire's revenues and
profitability.
-- The Group's products and product candidates face substantial
competition in the product markets in which it operates.
-- The Group's patented products are subject to significant competition from
generics.
-- Adverse outcomes in legal matters and other disputes, including the
Group's ability to enforce and defend patents and other intellectual
property rights required for its business, could have a material adverse
effect on the Group's revenues, financial condition or results of
operations.
-- The Group may fail to obtain, maintain, enforce or defend the
intellectual property rights required to conduct its business.
-- The Group faces intense competition for highly qualified personnel from
other companies and organizations.
-- Failure to successfully execute or attain strategic objectives from the
Group's acquisitions and growth strategy may adversely affect the Group's
financial condition and results of operations.
-- Shire's growth strategy depends in part upon its ability to expand its
product portfolio through external collaborations, which, if unsuccessful,
may adversely affect the development and sale of its products.
-- A slowdown of global economic growth, or economic instability of
countries in which the Group does business, could have negative
consequences for the Group's business and increase the risk of
non-payment by the Group's customers.
-- Changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates could have
a material adverse effect on Shire's operating results and liquidity.
-- The Group is subject to evolving and complex tax laws, which may result
in additional liabilities that may adversely affect the Group's financial
condition or results of operations.
-- If a marketed product fails to work effectively or causes adverse side
effects, this could result in damage to the Group's reputation, the
withdrawal of the product and legal action against the Group.
-- The Group is dependent on information technology and its systems and
infrastructure face certain risks, including from service disruptions,
the loss of sensitive or confidential information, cyber-attacks and
other security breaches or data leakages that could have a material
adverse effect on the Group's revenues, financial condition or results of
operations.
-- Shire faces risks relating to the expected exit of the United Kingdom
from the European Union.
Risks Related to the Combination with Baxalta Incorporated
-- The Group may not successfully integrate the businesses of Shire
and Baxalta.
-- Shire has incurred significant additional indebtedness in connection with
the acquisition, which has decreased the Group's business flexibility and
increased its interest expense. All of the Group's debt obligations have
priority over the Group's Ordinary Shares and ADSs with respect to
payment in the event of a liquidation, dissolution or winding up.
-- Uncertainties associated with the combination may cause a loss of
employees and may otherwise affect the future business and operations of
Shire and the combined Group.
-- Baxalta only operated as an independent company from July 1, 2015 until
the consummation of its merger with Shire on June 3, 2016, and Baxalta's
historical financial information is not necessarily representative of the
results that Baxalta would have achieved as a separate, publicly traded
company, and may not be a reliable indicator of future results of
Baxalta. Moreover, any pro forma financial information published by
the Group is not necessarily representative of the results that the Group
would have achieved, and may not be a reliable indicator of
future results.
-- Baxter may not satisfy its obligations under various transaction
agreements that have been executed as part of the separation or Shire may
fail to have necessary systems and services in place when certain of the
transaction agreements expire.
-- The acquisition of Baxalta could result in significant liability to the
Group if the combination causes the spin-off of Baxalta from Baxter or a
Later Distribution to be taxable.
-- In connection with the merger with Baxalta, the separation and the Later
Distributions could result in significant liability to the Group due to
Baxalta's spin-off from Baxter.
-- Certain Baxalta agreements may contain change of control provisions that
may have been triggered by the merger that, if acted upon or not waived,
could cause the Group to lose the benefit of such agreement and incur
liabilities or replacement costs, which could have a material adverse
effect on the Group.
-- New regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury may impact
the Group following the merger with Baxalta.
Directors' responsibility statement
The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the
condensed consolidated set of financial statements has been prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP and that the Half-yearly Report herein
includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR
4.2.8R.
The Directors of Shire plc are listed in Shire's Annual Report and
Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2016.
Details of all current Directors are available on Shire's website at
www.shire.com
Approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by:
Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H.
Chief Executive Officer
August 3, 2017
Jeffrey Poulton
Chief Financial Officer
August 3, 2017
SHIRE PLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in millions, except par value of shares)
June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 263.7 $ 528.8
Restricted cash 34.2 25.6
Accounts receivable, net 2,755.2 2,616.5
Inventories 3,325.3 3,562.3
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 778.5 806.3
Total current assets 7,156.9 7,539.5
Investments 197.0 191.6
Property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"), net 6,554.5 6,469.6
Goodwill 19,482.1 17,888.2
Intangible assets, net 33,434.3 34,697.5
Deferred tax asset 132.2 96.7
Other non-current assets 233.9 152.3
Total assets $ 67,190.9 $ 67,035.4
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,842.0 $ 4,312.4
Short term borrowings and capital leases 3,204.9 3,068.0
Other current liabilities 389.6 362.9
Total current liabilities 7,436.5 7,743.3
Long term borrowings and capital leases 18,355.1 19,899.8
Deferred tax liability 7,788.0 8,322.7
Other non-current liabilities 2,346.2 2,121.6
Total liabilities 35,925.8 38,087.4
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock of 5p par value; 1,500 shares authorized;
and 915.3 shares issued and outstanding (2016: 1,500
shares authorized; and 912.2 shares issued and outstanding) 81.5 81.3
Additional paid-in capital 24,951.2 24,740.9
Treasury stock: 8.4 shares (2016: 9.1 shares) (283.0) (301.9 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 200.1 (1,497.6 )
Retained earnings 6,315.3 5,925.3
Total equity 31,265.1 28,948.0
Total liabilities and equity $ 67,190.9 $ 67,035.4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited
Consolidated Financial Statements.
SHIRE PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June
30, Six months ended June 30,
2017 2016 2017 2016
Revenues:
Product sales $3,591.8 $2,322.1 $7,004.1 $3,949.4
Royalties & other revenues 154.0 107.0 314.0 189.0
Total revenues 3,745.8 2,429.1 7,318.1 4,138.4
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales 1,108.9 778.1 2,435.9 1,026.7
Research and development 542.4 294.8 921.7 511.9
Selling, general and administrative 899.1 675.3 1,788.0 1,150.2
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 434.1 213.0 798.1 347.6
Integration and acquisition costs 343.7 363.0 459.7 454.1
Reorganization costs 13.6 11.0 19.1 14.3
Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights 4.8 (2.3) (0.7) (6.5)
Total operating expenses 3,346.6 2,332.9 6,421.8 3,498.3
Operating income from continuing operations 399.2 96.2 896.3 640.1
Interest income 1.1 1.6 4.2 2.6
Interest expense (141.3) (87.2) (283.6) (131.9)
Other income/(expense), net 2.5 6.0 7.0 (2.5)
Total other expense, net (137.7) (79.6) (272.4) (131.8)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
and equity in earnings/(losses) of equity method investees 261.5 16.6 623.9 508.3
Income taxes (24.3) 70.9 (31.1) (11.2)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of equity method investees,
net of taxes 4.3 (0.9) 3.5 (1.0)
Income from continuing operations, net of taxes 241.5 86.6 596.3 496.1
(Loss)/gain from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1.2) (248.7) 19.0 (239.2)
Net income/(loss) $ 240.3 $ (162.1) $ 615.3 $ 256.9
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited
Consolidated Financial Statements.
SHIRE PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued)
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June Six months ended June
30, 30,
2017 2016 2017 2016
Earnings/(loss)
per Ordinary
Share - basic
Earnings from
continuing
operations $ 0.27 $ 0.12 $ 0.66 $ 0.78
(Loss)/gain from
discontinued
operations - (0.36) 0.02 (0.38)
Earnings/(loss)
per Ordinary
Share - basic $ 0.27 $ (0.24) $ 0.68 $ 0.40
Earnings/(loss)
per Ordinary
Share - diluted
Earnings from
continuing
operations $ 0.26 $ 0.12 $ 0.65 $ 0.77
(Loss)/earnings
from
discontinued
operations - (0.36) 0.02 (0.37)
Earnings/(loss)
per Ordinary
Share -
diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.24) $ 0.67 $ 0.40
Weighted average
number of
shares:
Basic 906.4 682.8 905.3 637.3
Diluted 912.7 682.8 912.3 640.1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited
Consolidated Financial Statements.
SHIRE PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three months ended Six months ended June
June 30, 30,
2017 2016 2017 2016
Net income/(loss) $ 240.3 $(162.1) $ 615.3 $256.9
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,431.0 (220.2) 1,696.5 (195.5)
Pension and other employee benefits (net of tax expense
of $1.3 and $0.9 for the three and six months ended
June 30, 2017 and $nil for both the three and six
months ended June 30, 2016) 3.2 - 10.6 -
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (net
of tax benefit of $0.5 and tax expense of $1.7 for
the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and tax
benefit of $1.4 for both the three and six months
ended June 30, 2016) (5.6) (4.4) (3.5) (4.7)
Hedging activities (net of tax benefit of $0.5 and
$3.2 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
and $1.6 for both the three and six months ended June
30, 2016) (1.4) (1.8) (5.9) (1.8)
Comprehensive income/(loss) $1,667.5 $(388.5) $2,313.0 $ 54.9
The components of Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) as of
June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 are as follows:
June
30, December 31,
2017 2016
Foreign currency translation adjustments $191.1 $(1,505.4)
Pension and other employee benefits, net of taxes 5.4 (5.2)
Unrealized holding gain on available-for-sale securities,
net of taxes 3.1 6.6
Hedging activities, net of taxes 0.5 6.4
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) $200.1 $(1,497.6)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited
Consolidated Financial Statements.
SHIRE PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Unaudited, in millions)
Common
stock Accumulated
number Additional other
of Common paid-in Treasury comprehensive Retained Total
shares stock capital stock income earnings equity
As of January 1, 2017 912.2 $ 81.3 $ 24,740.9 $(301.9) $ (1,497.6 )$5,925.3 $ 28,948.0
Net income - - - - - 615.3 615.3
Other comprehensive income net of tax - - - - 1,697.7 - 1,697.7
Shares issued under employee benefit plans and other 3.1 0.2 93.2 - - - 93.4
Cumulative-effect adjustment from adoption of ASU
2016-09 - - 10.7 - - 28.3 39.0
Share-based compensation - - 106.4 - - - 106.4
Shares released by employee benefit trust to satisfy
exercise of stock options - - - 18.9 - (18.9 ) -
Dividends - - - - - (234.7 ) (234.7)
As of June 30, 2017 915.3 $ 81.5 $ 24,951.2 $(283.0) $ 200.1 $6,315.3 $ 31,265.1
Dividends per share
During the six months ended June 30, 2017, Shire plc declared and paid
dividends of $0.257 U.S. per ordinary share (equivalent to $0.771 U.S.
per ADS) totaling $234.7 million.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited
Consolidated Financial Statements.
SHIRE PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in millions)
Six months ended June 30,
2017 2016
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income $ 615.3 $ 256.9
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 1,041.7 429.8
Share based compensation 106.4 194.8
Amortization of deferred financing fees 6.8 50.1
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value
adjustments 625.4 293.5
Change in deferred taxes (293.3) (329.2)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration 147.7 (45.0)
Impairment of PP&E and intangible assets 53.6 8.9
Other, net 14.8 (17.6)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable (181.5) (181.0)
Increase in sales deduction accrual 57.1 66.4
Increase in inventory (171.6) (116.4)
Decrease in prepayments and other assets 104.6 26.5
(Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and other
liabilities (445.1) 342.7
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,681.9 980.4
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of PP&E and long term investments (391.1) (179.1)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired - (17,476.2)
Proceeds from sale of investments 40.6 -
Movements in restricted cash (8.6) 67.2
Other, net 3.2 3.3
Net cash used in investing activities (355.9) (17,584.8)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited
Consolidated Financial Statements.
SHIRE PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(Unaudited, in millions)
Six months ended June 30,
2017 2016
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit, long term
and short term borrowings 2,111.9 18,895.0
Repayment of revolving line of credit, long term and
short term borrowings (3,527.9) (1,500.3)
Payment of dividend (234.7) (130.2)
Debt issuance costs - (112.3)
Proceeds from exercise of options 79.5 0.1
Other, net (24.0) 11.9
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (1,595.2) 17,164.2
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents 4.1 (1.9)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (265.1) 557.9
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 528.8 135.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 263.7 $ 693.4
Supplemental information:
Six months ended June 30,
2017 2016
Interest paid $ 267.0 $ 111.4
Income taxes paid, net $ 176.0 $ 253.7
For stock issued as purchase consideration for the acquisition of
Baxalta related to non-cash investing activities, refer to Note 2,
Business Combinations, to these Unaudited Consolidated Financial
Statements.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited
Consolidated Financial Statements.
SHIRE PLC
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
Basis of Presentation
These interim financial statements of Shire plc and its subsidiaries
(collectively "Shire" or the "Group") are unaudited. They have been
prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in
the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
The Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2016 was derived from
the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of that date.
These interim Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements should be read
in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and
accompanying notes included in the Group's Annual Report and Accounts
for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the SEC on February
22, 2017.
Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in
financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been
condensed or omitted from these interim financial statements. However,
these interim financial statements include all adjustments, consisting
of normal recurring adjustments, which are, in the opinion of management,
necessary to fairly state the results of the interim period and the
Group believes that the disclosures are adequate to make the information
presented not misleading. Interim results are not necessarily indicative
of results to be expected for the full year.
On June 3, 2016, the Group completed its acquisition of Baxalta for
$32.4 billion, representing the fair value of purchase consideration.
The Group's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements include the
results of Baxalta from the date of acquisition. For further details
regarding the acquisition, refer to Note 2, Business Combinations, of
these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.
Use of Estimates
The preparation of Financial Statements, in conformity with U.S. GAAP
and SEC regulations, requires management to make estimates, judgments
and assumptions that affect the reported and disclosed amounts of assets,
liabilities and equity at the date of the Unaudited Consolidated
Financial Statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses
during the period. On an on-going basis, the Group evaluates its
estimates, judgments and methodologies. Estimates are based on
historical experience, current conditions and on various other
assumptions that are reasonable under the circumstances, the results of
which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of
assets, liabilities and equity and the amounts of revenues and expenses.
Actual results may differ from these estimates under different
assumptions or conditions.
New Accounting Pronouncements
From time to time, new accounting pronouncements are issued by the
Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") or other standard setting
bodies that the Group adopts as of the specified effective date. Unless
otherwise discussed below, the Group does not believe that the impact of
recently issued standards that are not yet effective will have a
material impact on the Group's financial position or results of
operations upon adoption.
Adopted during the current period
Inventory
In July 2015, the FASB issued new guidance which requires an entity to
measure inventory at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Net
realizable value is defined as the estimated selling prices in the
ordinary course of business, less reasonably predictable costs of
completion, disposal and transportation. The Group adopted this standard
as of January 1, 2017, which did not impact the Group's financial
position or results of operations.
Share-Based Payment Accounting
In March 2016, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No.
2016-09, Compensation - Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to
Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting. The new standard requires
recognition of the income tax effects of vested or settled awards in the
income statement and involves several other aspects of the accounting
for share-based payment transactions, including the income tax
consequences, classification of awards as either equity or liabilities
and classification on the statement of cash flows and allows a one-time
accounting policy election to account for forfeitures as they occur. The
new standard was effective January 1, 2017.
The Group adopted ASU 2016-09 in the first quarter of 2017. Before
adoption, excess tax benefits or deficiencies from the Group's equity
awards were recorded as Additional paid-in capital in its Consolidated
Balance Sheets. Upon adoption, the Group recorded any excess tax
benefits or deficiencies from its equity awards in its Consolidated
Statements of Operations in the reporting periods in which vesting or
settlement occurs.
Amendments related to accounting for excess tax benefits have been
adopted prospectively, resulting in recognition of excess tax benefits
against Income taxes rather than Additional paid-in capital of $11.5
million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
As a result of the adoption, the Group recorded an adjustment to
Retained earnings of $39.0 million to recognize net operating loss
carryforwards attributable to excess tax benefits on stock compensation
that had not been previously recognized to Additional paid-in capital.
Excess tax benefits for share-based payments are now included in Net
cash provided by operating activities rather than Net cash provided by
financing activities. The changes have been applied prospectively in
accordance with the ASU and prior periods have not been adjusted.
Upon adoption of ASU 2016-09, the Group elected to account for
forfeitures in relation to service conditions as they occur. The change
was applied on a modified retrospective basis with a cumulative effect
adjustment to Retained earnings of $10.7 million as of January 1, 2017.
Definition of a Business
In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU No. 2017-01, Business Combinations
(Topic 805): Clarifying the Definition of a Business. This new standard
clarifies the definition of a business and provides guidance to
determine when an integrated set of assets and activities is not a
business. The Group adopted this standard prospectively on January 1,
2017.
To be adopted in future periods
Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment
In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU No. 2017-04, Intangibles - Goodwill
and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test of Goodwill Impairment. This
new standard simplifies how an entity is required to test goodwill for
impairment by eliminating Step 2 from the goodwill impairment test. Step
2 measures a goodwill impairment loss by comparing the implied fair
value of a reporting unit's goodwill with the carrying amount of that
goodwill. This standard will be effective for the Group as of January 1,
2020, with early adoption permitted for annual goodwill impairment tests
performed after January 1, 2017. The Group does not expect the adoption
of this standard to have a material impact on its financial position and
results of operations.
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
In May 2014, the FASB issued ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts
with Customers (Topic 606), which supersedes all existing revenue
recognition requirements, including most industry-specific guidance. The
new standard requires a Group to recognize revenue when it transfers
goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the
consideration that the Group expects to receive for those goods or
services. The new standard also requires additional qualitative and
quantitative disclosures.
In August 2015, the FASB issued ASU No. 2015-14, Revenue from Contracts
with Customers (Topic 606): Deferral of the Effective Date, which
delayed the effective date of the new standard from January 1, 2017 to
January 1, 2018. The FASB also agreed to allow entities to choose to
adopt the standard as of the original effective date.
The FASB has subsequently issued five additional ASUs amending the
guidance in Topic 606, each with the same effective date and transition
date of January 1, 2018. This amended guidance has been considered in
the Group's overall assessment of the new standard.
Shire will adopt this standard on the effective date of January 1, 2018.
The Group is currently evaluating the method of adoption and the
potential impact on its financial position and results of operations of
adopting this guidance. The Group has identified two primary revenue
streams from contracts with customers as part of its initial assessment:
1) product sales and 2) licensing arrangements. Shire is in the process
of evaluating these contracts and is not yet able to estimate the
anticipated impact to the Group's financial statements from the
application of the new standard.
Financial Instrument Accounting
In January 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments
- Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial
Assets and Financial Liabilities. The new standard amends certain
aspects of accounting and disclosure requirements of financial
instruments, including the requirement that equity investments with
readily determinable fair values be measured at fair value with changes
in fair value recognized in the results of operations. This standard
will be effective for the Group as of January 1, 2018. The Group is
currently evaluating the method of adoption and the potential impact on
its financial position and results of operations of adopting this
guidance.
Leases
In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842).
The new accounting guidance will require the recognition of all lease
assets and lease liabilities by lessees and sets forth new disclosure
requirements for those lease assets and liabilities. The standard
requires lessees to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
on the balance sheet using a modified retrospective approach at the
beginning of the earliest comparative period in the financial
statements. This standard will be effective for the Group as of January
1, 2019. Early adoption is permitted. The Group is currently evaluating
the potential impact on its financial position and results of operations
of adopting this guidance.
Statement of Cash Flows
In August 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-15, Statement of Cash Flows
(Topic 230): Classification of Certain Cash Receipts and Cash Payments.
The new standard clarifies certain aspects of the statement of cash
flows, and aims to reduce diversity in practice regarding how certain
transactions are classified in the statement of cash flows. This
standard will be effective for the Group as of January 1, 2018. Early
adoption is permitted. The adoption of this guidance is not expected to
have a significant impact on the Group's Consolidated Statement of Cash
Flows.
In November 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows
(Topic 230): Restricted Cash. The new guidance is intended to reduce
diversity in the presentation of restricted cash and restricted cash
equivalents in the statement. The guidance requires that restricted
cash and restricted cash equivalents be included as components of total
cash and cash equivalents as presented on the statement of cash flows.
This standard will be effective for the Group as of January 1, 2018. The
adoption of this guidance is not expected to have a significant impact
on the Group's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
Income Taxes
In October 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-16, Income Taxes (Topic
740): Intra-Entity Transfers Other than Inventory. This standard removes
the current exception in U.S. GAAP prohibiting entities from recognizing
current and deferred income tax expenses or benefits related to transfer
of assets, other than inventory, within the consolidated entity. The
current exception to defer the recognition of any tax impact on the
transfer of inventory within the consolidated entity until it is sold to
a third party remains unaffected. This standard will be effective for
the Group as of January 1, 2018, with the early adoption permitted. The
Group is currently evaluating the method of adoption and the potential
impact on its financial position and results of operations of adopting
this guidance.
Retirement Benefits Income Statement Presentation
In March 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-07 Compensation - Retirement
Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension
Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. The standard amends
the income statement presentation of the components of net periodic
benefit cost for defined benefit pension and other postretirement plans.
The standard requires entities to (1) disaggregate the
current-service-cost component from the other components of net benefit
cost (the "other components") and present it with other current
compensation costs for related employees in the income statement and (2)
present the other components elsewhere in the income statement and
outside of income from operations if such a subtotal is presented. The
standard also requires entities to disclose the income statement lines
that contain the other components if they are not presented on
appropriately described separate lines. This standard will be effective
for the Group as of January 1, 2018. The Group does not expect the
adoption of this standard to have a material impact on its financial
position and results of operations.
Share-Based Payment Accounting
In May 2017, the FASB issued ASU No. 2017-09, Compensation - Stock
Compensation (Topic 718): Scope Modification Accounting. The new
standard clarifies when changes to the terms or conditions of a
share-based payment award must be accounted for as modifications. This
standard will be effective for the Group as of January 1, 2018. Early
adoption is permitted. The adoption of this guidance is not expected to
have a significant impact on the Group's financial position and results
of operations.
Going concern
The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate
resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable
future. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the
going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Half-yearly Report.
2. Business Combinations
Acquisition of Baxalta
On June 3, 2016, Shire acquired all of the outstanding common stock of
Baxalta for $18.00 per share in cash and 0.1482 Shire American
Depository Shares ("ADSs") per Baxalta share, or if a former Baxalta
shareholder properly elected, 0.4446 Shire ordinary shares per Baxalta
share.
Baxalta was a global biopharmaceutical company that focused on
developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapies for orphan
diseases and underserved conditions in hematology, immunology and
oncology.
The purchase price consideration for the acquisition of Baxalta was
finalized in the second quarter of 2017. The fair value of the purchase
price consideration consisted of the following:
(In millions) Fair value
Cash paid to shareholders $ 12,366.7
Fair value of stock issued to shareholders 19,353.2
Fair value of partially vested stock options and RSUs
assumed 508.8
Contingent consideration payable 165.0
Total purchase price consideration $ 32,393.7
The acquisition of Baxalta was accounted for as a business combination
using the acquisition method of accounting. Shire issued 305.2 million
shares to former Baxalta shareholders at the date of the acquisition.
For a more detailed description of the fair value of the partially
vested stock options and RSUs assumed, refer to Note 27, Share-based
Compensation Plans, of the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the
year ended December 31, 2016.
The assets acquired and the liabilities assumed from Baxalta have been
recorded at their fair value as of June 3, 2016, the date of
acquisition. The Group's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
included the results of Baxalta from the date of acquisition.
/libs/foundation/components/parsys/parsys.jsp
Cannot serve request to /content/fox-business/features/2017/08/04/shire-plc-shire-plc-half-yearly-report-19.html on this server
ApacheSling/2.3 (jetty/8.1.14.v20131031, Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM 1.7.0_80, Linux 2.6.32-431.20.3.el6.x86_64 amd64)