Strong Employment Data Add to Rosy View of Economy

Consistently robust hiring, low unemployment, improved consumer confidence, low inflation and rising stock prices appear to have placed the U.S. economy in a sweet spot seldom seen in expansions.

U.S. Stocks Set to End the Week Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average headed toward a weekly gain Friday after the monthly jobs report showed employers continued hiring at a healthy rate.

The Market Really Is Different This Time

The market has hit Dow 22000 not because of the individual investors Wall Street calls "the dumb money" but in spite of them.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrows 5.9%

The U.S. trade gap narrowed sharply in June as a strengthening global economy pushes up demand for American exports overseas.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by One

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 765, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Oil Rises Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil futures pushed higher as investors looked ahead to a planned meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries next week.

It's Time to Sell Apple Stock

Whatever you do with your post-Dow 22000 stock portfolio, history shows it pays to steer clear of the most-valuable U.S. company. That's right, it's time to sell Apple.

This Market Can't Go on Much Longer

Investors typically worry about what can go wrong in the stock market. A better question now is what needs to go right for the market to keep rising.

The Math That Proves This Market Is Kaput

Here is a market prediction that really can be made with a high degree of confidence. Returns over the next decade are going to be lousy. Simple math says so.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

August 04, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)