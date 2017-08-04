Strong Employment Data Add to Rosy View of Economy

U.S. employers hired at a healthy rate in July, adding 209,000 jobs. Alongside record stock prices, steady economic growth and low inflation, the economy appears to be in a bit of a sweet spot.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrows 5.9%

The U.S. trade gap narrowed sharply in June as a strengthening global economy pushes up demand for American exports overseas.

U.S. Stocks Set to End the Week Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average headed toward a weekly gain Friday after the monthly jobs report showed employers continued hiring at a healthy rate.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

Oil Rises Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil futures pushed higher as investors looked ahead to a planned meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries next week.

Canada's Jobless Rate Hits Near Nine-Year Low in July

Canada's unemployment rate fell in July to its lowest level in nearly nine years as the economy added jobs for an eighth straight month, although at a slower pace compared to recent months.

Canada Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Swelled in June

Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly widened in June from the previous month to hit the fourth-biggest on record, as exports fell steeply on lower shipments of precious metals and energy.

Mexico Takes Out Catastrophe Bonds

The Mexican government bolstered its protection against natural disasters with new catastrophe bonds that will provide up to $360 million in the event of major hurricanes or earthquakes.

Bill Perkins Is the 'Last Cowboy' Betting on Volatile Gas Markets

Bill Perkins, natural gas trader and founder of Skylar Capital Management LP, embraces volatility, preferring to make money with a few monster trades while computers grind out small gains.

New Guidelines Aim to Clarify Rules on Overdraft Fees

Banks are under pressure by the government to overhaul how they explain checking account overdraft programs that generate billions of dollars in fees for the industry annually.

